"You shouldn't be friends with me" — Craig Conover reacts to Austen Kroll’s claims during Southern Charm reunion

Southern Charm season 10 reunion part 2 aired on April 3, 2025, and featured intense conversations between cast members, especially surrounding Craig Conover. The episode addressed ongoing tensions between Craig and Austen Kroll, with the two having a difficult conversation about friendship, misunderstandings, and communication issues.

Ad

During the reunion, Austen accused Craig of having a “superiority” complex,

“You’re from, like, an ivory tower, man, sometimes of, like, superiority,” he shared.

In response, Craig replied,

“That’s f***ed up. If he thinks that, then we don’t need to hang anymore, if you think I look down on you, you know that’s not my character. … If you think that I think that I’m better than you, you shouldn’t be friends with me.”

Ad

Trending

Other cast members also shared their perspectives on Craig’s temper and emotional reactions. Leva Bonaparte mentioned that Craig had an “addictive personality” and encouraged him to open up more.

Meanwhile, the group discussed past conflicts, relationship updates, and unresolved issues between other castmates.

The episode also revisited Craig’s relationship with Paige DeSorbo, Venita’s history with JT, and Shep’s remarks about Taylor’s current boyfriend.

Craig and Austen address friendship struggles and podcast tension in Southern Charm reunion

Ad

Craig and Austen’s issues were a major part of the Southern Charm reunion. Austen explained that he had been “battling” with his feelings about Craig all season.

“Why continue on if I’m just going to get backhanded for stepping out of line?” he asked.

Craig, in turn, responded that he can’t control the way that Austen perceived his "actions,” prompting Shep to ask, “Isn’t that gaslighting?” The two also discussed their podcast, Pillows & Beer, which had been affected by personal disagreements.

Ad

Craig had offered Austen $30,000 to buy him out of the project, claiming Austen wasn’t serious about it.

“We’re so bad at communicating. I was so frustrated at Austen,” Craig said.

Craig spoke about how changing his relationship with alcohol helped his career and expressed that he wanted Austen to grow too. Austen replied that Craig sometimes made him feel like he was the problem.

Ad

Austen explained that he does not have a "Xanax problem,” Austen replied that Craig would say these things to make it look like he was the problem.

Despite everything, Austen admitted he felt emotional when Craig opened up about his struggles.

“There is a genuine love and care for Craig. I f***ing love you,” he said.

The pair ended on a positive note, hinting at working things out in Southern Charm reunion.

Ad

Reunion revisits Paige, JT drama and unresolved cast tensions

Ad

Craig reflected on his relationship with Paige DeSorbo, revealing that he overlooked signs of distance in their relationship in Southern Charm reunion.

He mentioned she stopped visiting him in Charleston and never came to his Nashville store, explaining, “she was ‘too busy.’”

“I was in love with not reality. I was in love with the potential of what I thought we could be,” Craig admitted.

Ad

Venita brought out her phone to share a message from JT, who had reached out after the season trailer aired.

JT claimed he felt ghosted after a week of no response and decided to move on. Venita said she didn’t respond because she was at a wedding and later felt hurt when JT went public with his new relationship.

JT and Craig remained at odds over a comment allegedly made about Patricia. JT denied calling her a “b*tch,” but Craig claimed it happened in the reunion episode of Southern Charm.

Ad

“You look like the handsome boy who cried wolf,” JT responded.

Meanwhile, Salley and Taylor’s conflict over Taylor’s boyfriend, Gaston, continued. Salley said Gaston had treated her poorly, while Taylor took issue with Salley speaking negatively about him to others.

They agreed they wouldn’t be friends while Taylor was dating him.

Watch Southern Charm reunion currently streaming on Bravo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback