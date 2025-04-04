"Find some self respect"— Southern Charm fans react to Venita admitting she wants to date JT at the reunion

Southern Charm season 10 aired its final part of the reunion special this week on Thursday, April 3, 2025. The segment saw the cast continue their conversation with Andy Cohen and revisited the events of the past.

The episode picked up from Venita and JT's argument about their relationship. Venita brought out her phone to read out text messages between her and the latter, wanting to clarify that she didn't ghost him. She also wanted to establish a timeline about how much time it took for JT to start posting pictures with another woman.

Fans reacted to the conversation online and believed Venita still had feelings for JT and urged her to move on.

Venita is so thirsty for JT. This is so cringe to watch. Girl he's not into you and has a gf. Find some self respect," one person wrote on X.

"Venita is REEKING of desperation w/ JT right now," a fan commented.

"The way Venita ripped JT to shreds while they were in front of everyone else, and then took shots to his dressing room and acted like it was all water under the bridge & she was ready to be friends again… Girl what are you doing??" a tweet read.

Fans of Southern Charm season 10 felt the female cast member was "desperate" for screen time.

"So venita did that whole dramatic walk just to prove that she lying again. the desperation to have screen time and a storyline is just sad at this point. Its giving drew bringing props like throwing dog biscuits level of thirst," a person wrote.

"JT’s girlfriend calling Venita a rat would have maybe been “excused” after watching the season with Venita laughing at her,saying JT was spending all his time with her,while she (the gf) was eating crumps,or bc JT had to remove Venita from his bed twice. NOT BEFORE," a fan commented.

"After all the yelling. After all the accusations. After all the ghosting. Venita & JT both STILL have feelings for one another and possibly pursue a relationship??" a tweet read.

Fans of Southern Charm season 10 further said:

"I think Venita maybe keeping this fictional romance with JT going to make herself relevant for the show, otherwise she's boring & contributes nothing. She needs to go," a person wrote.

"Venita will never be freed from the shackles of JT the short king. Admitting you still want to date him after all of that?" a fan commented.

Venita and JT clash during Southern Charm season 10 reunion

During the reunion special of Southern Charm season 10, Venita confronted JT for saying that she had ghosted him and that he was hurt by it. The latter confirmed that he had, after which Venita read out text messages between the cast member and her, which took place days before JT posted a picture online with a girl he started dating.

In one of the messages, Venita checked in on JT after the Southern Charm season 10 trailer dropped. JT said at the time, they were seeing each other and hanging out every day. He said he was reaching out to her to be caring.

Venita recalled telling JT she needed some time, and he stopped talking to her. The Southern Charm season 10 male cast member said he called and texted her, but Venita denied the claims. Venita stated they spoke over the weekend, and Andy Cohen asked what JT had said to her at the time.

Venita read out another text message which said JT's mind was on hers, but that she couldn't reply since she was at a friend's wedding and didn't have her phone. The next message from JT stated:

"Got it, will let you be," Venita said.

Venita said that at 1:30 am the next morning, JT posted a picture with another woman online, calling her his girlfriend. Venita asked if he didn't think it hurt her feelings, while JT said his text messages showed him being caring towards her.

Talk show host Andy Cohen asked JT if Venita's and his issues could be resolved, and he said yes. When the host asked the latter the same question, she also said yes. The Southern Charm season 10 reunion host further asked Venita if she still wanted to date JT, and she said yes.

Fans online reacted to Venita's behavior towards JT and urged her to move on.

All episodes of Southern Charm season 10 can be streamed on Bravo.

