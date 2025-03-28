"Venita is not innocent"- Southern Charm fans react to the cast member alleging JT lied to her about his girlfriend

Episode 16 of Southern Charm Season 10, the reunion episode, aired on March 27. It featured cast discussions on the season’s events, including Craig and Paige’s breakup and JT and Venita’s dynamic. Venita addressed her reaction to JT’s claim that she pursued him, stating she was unaware he had a girlfriend at the time.

Ad

JT stated that she knew it all the way because he had told her about the same off camera. Venita questioned why then had he come to her house and had eaten the dinner she prepared for him. JT stammered but concluded by saying Venita knew all along. Fans of Southern Charm came to X and reacted to the situation.

"If Venita knew that JT had a girlfriend off camera, why did she invite him to a dinner in her house? Obviously, 2 can play this game. Why are they all jumping his throat? They are bullying him at this point. Venita is not innocent," a fan said.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"JT and Venita… NOBODY CARES. Waste of time. Made up BS. Off the show next season," said another.

"Venita knew he had a girlfriend and didn't care. JT did not lead her on," added a third.

"Venita has some nerve. JT told Venita on camera multiple times he had a girlfriend and she continued to pursue him. She asked him to be her plus one at the finale party. Give me a break. She’s no victim. Get her off this cast," commented one.

Ad

Some fans of Southern Charm believed that Venita did know about JT's girlfriend while some thought JT indeed lied to her.

"I feel like the timeline of events that Venita and JT have shared individually just aren’t adding up. With that being said, I do agree with Venita here in the sense that JT was wrong for leading her on when he already had a girlfriend at the time," an X user wrote.

Ad

"JT is speaking highly of Venita, but he failed to tell her he had a girlfriend," wrote another.

"Oh JT is admitting that they dated. So he was dating two women at once, yet was so pressed about what Austen and his girlfriend had going on. Again, all of this over Peter pettigrew is crazy," commented one.

Ad

"Venita is trash with getting into situationship with JT after he stated he is in a relationship. JT is also trash for dating Venita while having a girlfriend," wrote one.

Detailed discussion of JT and Venita's relationship on Southern Charm season 10 reunion

At the Southern Charm reunion, Andy asked Austen if JT qualified for a "f*ck boy exorcism" stated that maybe the "f*ck boy" went into JT. Austen stated that JT did lie to Venita about his girlfriend. Andy then asked JT why he put up a picture of himself with his girlfriend and made this Instagram official.

Ad

Sally pointed out that his girlfriend was upset because she had commented negatively on JT's post, saying fans were going to know the man that JT really was.

Ad

JT clarified that they were no longer together when she commented. Vinta was then asked to explain the timeline, so she stated that when she came back from Europe in September, JT told her he wasn't dating his girlfriend anymore. After that, according to Venita, JT and her went on dates every single day. She added:

"And then super teaser drops, and she's in my f**king DMs calling me a gotd*mn rat."

Ad

She said this was when she asked JT to do something about it, and JT said he couldn't. This made Venita think something wasn't right, so she took a step back. JT said that she ghosted him for a week and hurt his feelings, which was shocking to several Southern Charm cast members.

New episodes of Southern Charm season 10 come out every Thursday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback