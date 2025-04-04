"Amazing!!!" — Southern Charm fans react to the cast watching old casting tapes at the reunion

Southern Charm season 10 released the second and concluding part of its reunion on April 3, 2025. In one segment of the episode, host Andy Cohen played the original casting tapes of the cast members, dated back to 2013, to celebrate the completion of 10 seasons of Southern Charm. The clips showed Craig, Shep, Whitney, and Patricia introduce themselves and share other insights.

Southern Charm, a series that chronicles the lives of the socialites of Charleston, South Carolina, first premiered on Bravo in early 2014. Since then, the reality show has garnered fame and continued to document the trials and tribulations of the cast members' personal and professional lives.

One of the clips showed Whitney describing his friend group as "fun" and "pretty fairly drunk." Shep revealed he was into commercial real estate but did not "really do s**t." Craig, on the other hand, stated he was a law student because he needed to become an attorney to make a living. Patricia opined that the "gentlemen" were "good looking, fun, accomplished, rich, and none of them are married."

Shep and Craig also opened up about their love lives, detailing the kind of partner and future they wanted. Southern Charm fans on X commented on the montage of casting videos. While some appreciated the throwback, many called for a recast.

"The old audition tapes are amazing!!! & to think I haven’t watched from the beginning!!!" a fan wrote.

"A 12 person cast and they had such little to discuss that they had to do a montage for filler on a two part reunion," another fan commented.

"Recast #SouthernCharm all of them. Just do a re-do or start in another southern town. All of these ppl have no legit storylines and no motivation or goals in life. It’s sucked since Cameran, Chelsea left," a netizen tweeted.

Many Southern Charm fans felt the show, after 10 seasons, needed to change its cast, while some reminisced about the show's history.

"WAIT I LOVE THIS ORIGINAL CASTING TAPES!!!!" a user reacted.

"Omg I've been watching #southerncharm for 10 years!" a person commented.

"I hope they’re doing this walk down memory lane because the show is being cancelled btw," another fan wrote.

"Time for a re-cast. I’m over all of these people and their problems," one user posted.

Other Southern Charm fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"Baby face Craig is sending me," a person reacted.

"Again, maybe I’ve gotten too old for this s**t, but I’m tired of this show fully revolving around 3 men who only act like children. It’s been YEARS & none of them have evolved," an X user commented.

"I didn't wanna do it" — Southern Charm star Patricia on how she became part of the show

After the Southern Charm cast watched the video clips, Andy asked Patricia for her "secret," noticing she looked "exactly the same" as 10 years ago. Patricia replied, "Botox everywhere," making the others laugh. Andy then asked her about how her son, one of the producers of the show, convinced her to be part of the reality series.

"I didn't wanna do it. I mean, I came to Charleston to retire and, you know, read and eat bonbons. He said, 'Just do it for five minutes,' and then they called me and they said, 'Well, just do it to the next episode.'" Patricia answered.

Andy recalled when the show started with Bravo, saying they always wanted "more Miss Pat." The Southern Charm cast member was pleasantly surprised to hear that because she believed the show would not "go anywhere." Patricia stated that she never expected people to want to watch the cast and their "misdeeds."

Shep chimed in, saying the locals "hated it" at first but eventually warmed up to it, convinced it was "just entertainment." Austen jokingly added that Whitney sought a share of the revenue generated from tourism in Charleston due to the show.

Patricia then reflected on her 17-18-year friendship with Madison, who started on the show as her hairdresser. She further disclosed that Shep and Craig tried to get intimate with Madison when she invited her to the early parties.

Southern Charm is available to stream on Peacock.

