"So uninterested" — Southern Charm fans react to Taylor's brutal argument with Salley at the reunion

Southern Charm season 10 aired the second and concluding part of their reunion on April 3, 2025. It saw host Andy Cohen ask newcomer Salley Carson why she kept on talking about Taylor Ann Green's partner, Gaston Rojas, throughout the season. Salley defended herself, saying she stopped after a point and blamed Taylor for harping on the matter, leading to a confrontation between the two.

Shortly after the season premiered, Salley revealed her past connection with Taylor's boyfriend and mentioned that she dated him for three months during which they professed their love to one another. However, their relationship ended when Salley discovered that Gaston had been cheating on her all the while. She further claimed that her relationship with him overlapped with his relationship with Taylor.

She had even mentioned during a conversation with Paige that Gaston had called her and asked her to keep his name out of her mouth. Taylor, however, refused to believe Salley and dismissed the allegations as lies, criticizing her for maligning Gaston's name. At the reunion, Taylor again called out Salley for defaming her partner by leveraging her "fractured friendships" with the other women.

"He's not this a**hole that you make him out to be," Taylor said.

Southern Charm fans on X commented on Taylor's argument, criticizing her for pointing fingers at Salley while defending Gaston.

"I am so uninterested in this Taylor/Salley feud. Neither needs to come back next season, IMO," a fan wrote.

"I think I speak on behalf of all of us when I say, let us pray that this is the last season we see Taylor," another fan commented.

"Sorry to go on and on about how much I hate Taylor but literally can she exit stage left? No one wants you here," a netizen tweeted.

Many Southern Charm fans criticized Taylor for asking Salley not to speak about Gaston to her friends.

"Wtf is Taylor talking about. Sally can say whatever tf she wants to whomever she wants. Especially when its about her gd life. Foh. Plz no more Taylor," a user reacted.

"Let me understand why Salley can’t say whatever she wants, feels and thinks about a guy she was dating and that cheated on and lied to her?" a person commented.

"Taylor should be mad at her boyfriend for lying and cheating. Or disappointed, to say the least. But not at JT or Sallie for sharing his resume," another fan wrote.

Other Southern Charm fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"Salley: Ehile she is with Gaston, I don’t wanna be friends with her’ Taylor:’Then we will never be friends’ Wait… she really thought not having her as a friend is a loss?" one user posted.

"Taylor’s “friend group”????!!!!! In what world is this actually her friend group??? That’s a bit of a stretch… They’re her coworkers," a person reacted.

"taylor is peanut butter and jealous of salley!" another netizen commented.

"You went around trashing my boyfriend" — Southern Charm star Taylor confronts Salley at the reunion

Andy first spoke with Shep, recalling his comment about Gaston's appearance. He had called Gaston "mid, average" and questioned Taylor for getting intimate with him. When Andy brought up the topic, Taylor stated that Shep's behavior was "very middle school, mean girl." When Andy asked Shep to explain why he said Taylor should get back together with him, he said that her grandfather expected them to.

However, Taylor disagreed. Regardless, Shep stated that he cared about the Southern Charm cast member and would never stop doing that.

Andy then moved on to Salley, asking her why she kept talking about Gaston. The Southern Charm star explained that she had stopped completely, accusing Taylor of being the person holding onto it. When Taylor called out Salley for "going around town," gossiping about her boyfriend, Salley dismissed it as "crazy."

"You went around trashing my boyfriend," Taylor said.

Taylor then disapproved of her decision to bring Gaston up in conversations within her friend group, even before she had the chance to formally introduce him. She accused Salley of infiltrating and leveraging her troubled friendships with the other cast members. However, Salley denied it.

Salley declared she could never rekindle her friendship with Taylor as long as she was with Gaston.

Southern Charm can be streamed exclusively on Peacock.

