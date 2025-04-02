Who is Spring Baking Championship Julian Jimenez? Age, profession, and more

Julian Perrigo-Jimenez competes as one of nine remaining bakers in season 11 of Food Network's Spring Baking Championship, which premiered March 10, 2025. The Sacramento native owns Julian's Patisserie and Cafe in Folsom and Pastry Nouveau in Roseville. His professional background includes Executive Pastry Chef positions at the Bellagio, Cosmopolitan, and Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Ad

Assemblyman Josh Hoover recently named his establishments Small Business of the Month for March 2025 in California's 7th Assembly District.

The competition airs Mondays at 8 pm on Food Network, where Perrigo-Jimenez showcases his skills for judges Duff Goldman, Nancy Fuller, and Kardea Brown while competing for a $25,000 prize.

His previous Food Network appearances include Holiday Wars, Cake Wars Christmas, and Halloween Wars.

Spring Baking Championship star Julian Perrigo-Jimenez runs 2 Sacramento bakeries while competing

Ad

Trending

Perrigo-Jimenez started his formal culinary education at the California Culinary Academy in San Francisco. Spring Baking Championship star’s professional career includes significant roles at major Las Vegas establishments.

He worked as Executive Pastry Chef at several renowned resorts including the Bellagio, Cosmopolitan, and Caesars Palace.

His experience in high-pressure environments extends beyond restaurant kitchens to multiple Food Network competitions. Before his current appearance on Spring Baking Championship, he participated in Holiday Wars, Cake Wars Christmas, and Halloween Wars.

Ad

These previous television experiences built his ability to perform under intense time constraints while maintaining high standards of quality and presentation.

As per Folsom Times, Julian's Patisserie, founded in 2017 with his wife Bailey, marks Perrigo-Jimenez's return to his hometown roots. The East Bidwell Street location in Folsom serves artisan croissants, fresh-baked pastries, and handcrafted desserts.

Their second location, Pastry Nouveau in Roseville, remains under reconstruction following recent updates.

Both establishments have quickly become local favorites in the Sacramento region. The California State Assembly recognized their impact through Assemblyman Josh Hoover's Small Business of the Month award for March 2025.

Ad

The formal resolution highlighted their contributions to the community and exemplary representation of family-owned businesses.

Local community support

Ad

The Folsom community has embraced Julian Perrigo-Jimenez's participation in the national competition. As per The Sacramento Bee, Mayor Sarah Aquino demonstrated local support by hosting a viewing party for the season premiere.

The East Bidwell Street location now hosts weekly watch parties each Monday, offering special dinner menus featuring handmade pizzas and pastas during the show.

The Spring Baking Championship star’s business operates with strong family involvement, including support from his parents Michael Jimenez and Susan Marangi, along with his uncle David Jimenez.

Ad

Their Folsom establishment has grown into a gathering spot for local residents while maintaining its reputation for quality baked goods.

The continued success of both locations showcases the growth of family-owned businesses in the Sacramento region. His establishments serve customers across Northern California while keeping strong connections to the Folsom community.

Julian's Patisserie and Cafe regularly participates in local events and maintains partnerships with area businesses, per Folsom Times.

Competition background

Ad

Ad

Food Network's Spring Baking Championship season 11 began with thirteen skilled bakers from across America. The competition features weekly challenges focused on seasonal spring celebrations and family gatherings.

In the fourth episode, contestants created sweet interpretations of savory dishes. Perrigo-Jimenez crafted a dessert that showcased his technical abilities through a carefully constructed tuile shell filled with crème brûlée cheesecake.

The judges praised his attention to detail and creative execution despite minor feedback about the lime zest topping.

Ad

The show maintains a structured format with two distinct rounds in each episode. The first challenge offers contestants a chance to win advantages for the main competition.

The second round requires larger, more complex creations that determine who continues in the competition.

Perrigo-Jimenez has successfully maintained his position through multiple eliminations, demonstrating consistent skill in both technical execution and creative presentation.

Spring Baking Championship airs on Food Network.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback