Who are the Survivor alums rumored to compete in Beast Games season 2? Details explore

Several Survivor alums are rumored to compete in the upcoming second season of Amazon Prime's Beast Games. Following the completion of filming, the show is set to feature 200 contestants divided into teams based on strength and smarts, a smaller pool compared to the first season. Although the official cast has yet to be revealed, reports from Reality TV Fan indicate that former Survivor players Susan "Sue" Smey, Noelle Lambert, Sami Layadi, and Jesse Lopez, alongside other reality TV stars, are expected to join the competition, increasing excitement for the new season.Survivor alums and reality stars rumored for Beast Games season 2Rumored Survivor alums to join season 2 of Beast Games One of the most notable names rumored to appear is Susan "Sue" Smey from season 47. Smey was the oldest contestant on her season but managed to reach the Final Tribal Council, ultimately finishing in third place.Lambert, Layadi, and Lopez each advanced to the Merge phase in season 43 but did not secure the $1 million prize. Lambert, a 28-year-old Paralympic athlete, executed several blindsides during her run on the show. Layadi, a 22-year-old pet cremator, maintained strong alliances despite a strategy involving deception. Lopez, a 33-year-old Ph.D. candidate, was behind significant eliminations, including that of Lambert herself. He ultimately lost the Final Four Fire Making Challenge to Mike Gabler, the eventual winner of Season 43.Additional reality starsSurvivor season 47 Besides Survivor veterans, other reality TV personalities are rumored to compete. Jared Fields, son of five-time Survivor player Cirie Fields, is one such individual. Jared previously appeared on Big Brother Season 25, where he was eliminated in 11th place. His participation in Big Brother alongside his mother, as well as his showmance with fellow contestant Blue Kim, made him a notable figure.Other rumored contestants include Christian de la Torre from The Traitors and Jessi DiPette, a participant in Netflix's Squid Game: The Challenge. These additions suggest a varied mix of competitors from different reality competition backgrounds.MrBeast's perspective on season 2MrBeast revealed that he's finished recording Season 2 of Beast Games, spent over $10,000,000 on sets alone, broke multiple Guinness World Records for game shows, and said this time he is making profits 🔥Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast, is the creator and host of Beast Games. The first season set records for Prime Video, becoming the platform's most-watched unscripted series ever. Donaldson discussed the effort involved in producing the show in a June 2025 interview with Variety, stating, "I just want them to know the effort we put into the show. If people knew all the effort we put in, they would think we deserve to win."Regarding season 2, Donaldson highlighted the scale and complexity of the production, stating they built what he described as a "freaking city" and offered the largest prize in entertainment history. He further explained that the quality of the games and the elaborate sets are designed to astonish viewers. On contestant safety, the Beast Games founder confirmed:"We have a multiple-person safety team that practices and tests all the games and reviews all the plans and [makes] sure that safety is actually happening."He also expressed pride in the show's wide appeal, noting that Beast Games gathered more contestants than any other competition reality show, constructed more elaborate sets than previous productions, and provided the "largest cash prize" in entertainment history.