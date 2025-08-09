  • home icon
  • Reality TV
  • Who are the top 3 home cooks advancing to compete in The Great American Recipe Season 4 finale

Who are the top 3 home cooks advancing to compete in The Great American Recipe Season 4 finale

By Stephany Montero
Modified Aug 09, 2025 07:35 GMT
The Great American Recipe Season 4 (Image via Instagram/@pbsfood)
The Great American Recipe Season 4 (Image via Instagram/@pbsfood)

As The Great American Recipe season 4 reaches its peak, the competition has narrowed to three home cooks who will advance to the finale. After weeks of challenges focused on family traditions and cultural heritage, these finalists were chosen for their ability to create dishes that reflect their backgrounds and highlight their cooking skills.

Ad

In episode 5, which aired August 8, 2025, the judges announced Waigal Safi, Rex Alba, and Coby Bailey as the three home cooks advancing to compete in the finale for the title of The Great American Recipe season’s winner.

Meet the top 3 home cooks advancing to The Great American Recipe season 4 finale

Waigal’s Afghan flavors bring him to the finale

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Waigal Safi advanced with a menu highlighting Afghan cuisine, demonstrating dishes connected to his family heritage. During the competition, he prepared "MELA ON A PLATE," which he described as "a grand Afghan picnic," reflecting memories from his childhood with kebabs and potato salad.

Upon his advancement, judge Timothy Hollingsworth commented,

"You have showed us all of these amazing Afghan flavors. All of us have really enjoyed the way that you've cooked from your heart and shared your delicious food, tremendous job."
Ad

Waigal expressed his deep appreciation for the opportunity to continue showcasing his culture, highlighting being "full of gratitude" for this chance to represent his background.

Rex represents Filipino cuisine in the finale

Rex Alba on The Great American Recipe season 4 (Image via Instagram/@pbsfood)
Rex Alba on The Great American Recipe season 4 (Image via Instagram/@pbsfood)

Rex Alba moved on to the finale by preparing dishes rooted in Filipino culinary tradition. One of his dishes, "Oxtail Kare-kare," was connected to his family’s history and the hardships they endured when his father worked abroad. Rex explained,

Ad
"My mom first made this when my dad left when I was in my fourth place... for nine years, when our dad left, and we were really down."

Rex's participation in the show was praised by the judges. Francis referred to Rex's cooking as "very inspiring" and said it had greatly "deepened their understanding and knowledge of Filipino cuisine.

In the last challenge before the announcement, Rex also made Bangus Sisig, a conventional Filipino meal handed down from his grandpa, who's a World War II veteran. Rex noted,

Ad
"This is from my grandpa, Lolo Boryo. It is a dish that they have during World War II."

Coby advances with Cajun and Southern recipes

Ad

Coby Bailey's Cajun and Southern cuisine landed him a spot in The Great American Recipe finale. In one round, he made "Alligator Sauce Piquante," a dish that connects him to his background as a U.S. Navy veteran and his tradition of gathering with fellow veterans. He described the dish as,

"It has become our tradition that I make this dish... I wear this bracelet to signify that I am a veteran and kind of cooking this dish for all the other disabled veterans that's out there."
Ad

Tiffany noted Coby’s consistent approach, emphasizing that he has demonstrated great Cajun food throughout the competition, which proves that staying true to who you are allows you to stand out. She highlighted the word "shine" to underline his success. Coby acknowledged the significance of reaching the finale:

"I'm just super excited to be one of the finalists. I have to bring my A-game and I can be the next winner of The Great American Recipe."
Ad

Tune in for the finale of The Great American Recipe on PBS.

About the author
Stephany Montero

Stephany Montero

Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.

Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Stephany Montero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications