Who are the top 3 home cooks advancing to compete in The Great American Recipe Season 4 finale

As The Great American Recipe season 4 reaches its peak, the competition has narrowed to three home cooks who will advance to the finale. After weeks of challenges focused on family traditions and cultural heritage, these finalists were chosen for their ability to create dishes that reflect their backgrounds and highlight their cooking skills.In episode 5, which aired August 8, 2025, the judges announced Waigal Safi, Rex Alba, and Coby Bailey as the three home cooks advancing to compete in the finale for the title of The Great American Recipe season's winner.Meet the top 3 home cooks advancing to The Great American Recipe season 4 finaleWaigal's Afghan flavors bring him to the finaleWaigal Safi advanced with a menu highlighting Afghan cuisine, demonstrating dishes connected to his family heritage. During the competition, he prepared "MELA ON A PLATE," which he described as "a grand Afghan picnic," reflecting memories from his childhood with kebabs and potato salad.Upon his advancement, judge Timothy Hollingsworth commented,"You have showed us all of these amazing Afghan flavors. All of us have really enjoyed the way that you've cooked from your heart and shared your delicious food, tremendous job."Waigal expressed his deep appreciation for the opportunity to continue showcasing his culture, highlighting being "full of gratitude" for this chance to represent his background.Rex represents Filipino cuisine in the finaleRex Alba moved on to the finale by preparing dishes rooted in Filipino culinary tradition. One of his dishes, "Oxtail Kare-kare," was connected to his family's history and the hardships they endured when his father worked abroad. Rex explained,"My mom first made this when my dad left when I was in my fourth place... for nine years, when our dad left, and we were really down."Rex's participation in the show was praised by the judges. Francis referred to Rex's cooking as "very inspiring" and said it had greatly "deepened their understanding and knowledge of Filipino cuisine.In the last challenge before the announcement, Rex also made Bangus Sisig, a conventional Filipino meal handed down from his grandpa, who's a World War II veteran. Rex noted,"This is from my grandpa, Lolo Boryo. It is a dish that they have during World War II."Coby advances with Cajun and Southern recipesCoby Bailey's Cajun and Southern cuisine landed him a spot in The Great American Recipe finale. In one round, he made "Alligator Sauce Piquante," a dish that connects him to his background as a U.S. Navy veteran and his tradition of gathering with fellow veterans. He described the dish as,"It has become our tradition that I make this dish... I wear this bracelet to signify that I am a veteran and kind of cooking this dish for all the other disabled veterans that's out there."Tiffany noted Coby's consistent approach, emphasizing that he has demonstrated great Cajun food throughout the competition, which proves that staying true to who you are allows you to stand out. She highlighted the word "shine" to underline his success. Coby acknowledged the significance of reaching the finale:"I'm just super excited to be one of the finalists. I have to bring my A-game and I can be the next winner of The Great American Recipe."