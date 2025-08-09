"It's about the people I represent" - The Great American Recipe contestant Rex Alba honors Filipino heritage as he earns a spot in the finale

In episode 5 of The Great American Recipe, Rex Alba earned his spot in the finale by presenting dishes that celebrated his Filipino heritage. His creations drew inspiration from personal and family traditions, showcasing flavors and techniques handed down through the years.The judges acknowledged his talent for highlighting cultural roots through food, giving him one of the three finalist spots on The Great American Recipe. Alba shared:&quot;It's not about me. It's about the people I represent and now I get a chance to show more. Thank you so much.&quot;Rex Alba advances to The Great American Recipe finale, showcasing Filipino heritageBringing a cherished family tradition to the tableOETA @OETAOKLINKTonight at 9 PM on OETA: It’s week five of The Great American Recipe! 🍽️ Home cooks share dishes rooted in family tradition, then prepare heirloom recipes passed down through generations. By the end, the three finalists will be revealed. #TheGreatAmericanRecipe #GoodEatsIn the first round, the remaining six contestants were tasked with preparing a recipe tied to a memorable family tradition or event. Rex Alba chose oxtail kare-kare, a peanut-based stew popular in the Philippines. He explained:“My mom first made this when my dad left when I was in my fourth grade… it became a tradition for my mom to make this on their anniversary.”He said he wanted to &quot;show that all their hard work paid off.&quot; Alba prepared the sauce with garlic, onion, and toasted rice. He blanched vegetables like beans, bok choy, and banana blossom. Alba also fried eggplant coated with Filipino breading mix and used shrimp paste for extra flavor.Panelist Francis Lim claimed he had eaten oxtail karekare several times before during the judging, but this one was the &quot;best&quot; he had tasted. Tiffany said she was grateful for the various textures of the bok choy, matched with the eggplant. One of the best two dishes in the round was Alba's.Honoring wartime memories through a Filipino classic View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFor the second challenge, The Great American Recipe home cooks were asked to make a family recipe passed down through generations. Rex Alba prepared bangus sisig, a milkfish version of the traditional pork dish. He shared:“This is from my grandpa, Lolo Boryo… it is a dish that they had during World War II.”He observed that his grandpa was a World War II veteran and that preparing the meal brought back memories from his recollections.Slightly frying the fish in an air fryer, then pan-frying it with vinegar, soy sauce, calamansi juice, and other components was part of the procedure. By including an egg confit, Alba also borrowed a strategy from an earlier chat between Chef Tim and another competitor.Tiffany responded by noting that the contestant had used Tim’s method and incorporated the egg, which worked successfully for them, while Tim remarked:“There’s a lot of different flavors, a lot of different textures… it needs something like green vegetable.”Securing a place in the final threeThe Great American Recipe finalist Rex Alba (Image via Instagram/@pbsfood)During deliberation, judge Francis noted that Rex entered The Great American Recipe with &quot;the purpose&quot; of showcasing the beauty of Filipino cuisine and emphasized that he had achieved that goal. The panelists discussed consistency, flavor, and growth over the past weeks before making their decision.When the finalists were announced, Waigal was the first named, followed by Alba, and then Coby. Francis told Alba:“The cooking that you have shown us has deepened our understanding and our appreciation from Filipino cuisine… we can’t wait to see what you’re going to do in the finale.”Alba expressed his gratitude and emphasized the significance of representing his heritage through the competition.Stream The Great American Recipe anytime on PBS and Nine PBS.