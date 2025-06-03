Who went home in episode 6 of Yes, Chef!? Details explored

Yes, Chef! aired episode 6 on June 2, 2025, titled Sweet Revenge. The episode featured a major twist as previously eliminated chefs were given a chance to return to the competition. Martha Stewart and José Andrés explained that the top two returning chefs would select the bottom-ranked current chefs to challenge in a cook-off.

If the returning chef won the cook-off, they would take their opponent’s place in the competition. José told one of the returning chefs that they had a lot more to learn and share, and advised them to control their emotions. The chefs had to make a sweet dish, either a dessert or a savory dish with sweet flavors. For the first time, the challenge used blind judging.

After the challenge, Petrina Peart and Julia Chebotar were named the top two returning chefs. They selected Christopher Morales and Ronny Miranda for the cook-off. After 30 minutes of cooking using fire techniques—grill, flambé, or torch—Petrina and Julia won, and Christopher and Ronny were sent home.

Petrina cooked a grilled curry chicken with vegetables, saying she wanted to share a dish inspired by her Jamaican roots in Yes, Chef! The judges liked the flavours, but José said the chicken could have been “slightly more juicier.” Christopher made a grilled steak with vegetable risotto and red pepper sauce, but José said the risotto was not cooked enough, and Martha agreed.

Julia made a Crepe Suzette with orange liqueur and blood orange. Ronny cooked a pan-seared ribeye with salsa macha and cauliflower puree. José felt that the flavours in Ronny’s dish were not balanced, saying, “the ingredients were not talking to each other.” Martha commented that Julia’s crepe was “simple and delicious,” appreciating the improvement over her previous dish.

After the cook-off, Petrina and Julia rejoined the competition, while Christopher and Ronny were eliminated. José summed up the outcome, saying, “the different components were not one.”

Sweet challenge recap: returning chefs aim for redemption in Yes, Chef!

The challenge in episode 6 of Yes, Chef! asked the chefs to make a sweet dish. It could be a dessert or a savoury dish with sweet flavours. Among the returning chefs, Petrina’s pastry tart with berries stood out. José called it “whimsy.” Julia’s berry crepe also got good feedback, with the judges liking her use of dried fruit.

Other returning chefs had mixed results. Michelle Francis made a large ricotta cheesecake that José described as “undercooked,” and Peter Richardson prepared a lemon strawberry bourbon tart, which Martha noted lacked the strong lemon flavour she expected.

Chef T’s fig and blue cheese hand pie was described by Martha as “very disturbing” because of the sauce delivery method, which involved a syringe. The chefs still in the competition also faced the sweet challenge. Lee Frank’s maple bacon pork tenderloin was praised for its gastrique, but José wanted thinner slices.

Jake Lawler’s sweet and spicy pork loin had the best texture. Christopher’s chocolate cappelletti with peanut butter crème anglaise was called “weird but good” by Martha. Emily Brubaker’s miso brownie was dry, and Ronny’s caramel corn was too sweet for José. As a result, Christopher, Ronny, and Emily ended up in the bottom three.

