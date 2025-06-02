I believe Petrina Peart’s early exit from Yes, Chef! proves fear of failure can hold back talent

Yes, Chef! premiered on NBC on April 28, 2025. The show brought together 12 chefs who were nominated by their bosses, co-workers, or family because they had personal challenges that were stopping them from doing well in the kitchen. The aim of the show is to help these chefs face their struggles while cooking under pressure.

In the first episode, the chefs were divided into three teams and given a short amount of time to make a four-course meal. Petrina Peart, an executive chef at the Governor’s Mansion in Wyoming, was part of the Green Team. But the team found it hard to stay organised, and their dishes didn’t come out the way they wanted.

Petrina made a lobster gazpacho, but judges Martha Stewart and José Andrés called it “watered down” and “sloppy.” After the cook-off, Chef Katsuji Tanabe won the challenge and had to choose one chef to send home. He picked Petrina, making her the first chef to leave the competition.

In my opinion, Petrina’s story is a reminder that fear of failure can stop even the best chefs from doing their best. Her honesty about perfectionism shows how hard it is to cook when fear takes over.

Petrina Peart’s elimination in Yes, Chef! was tied to her struggles with perfectionism and self-doubt

In the premiere episode of Yes, Chef!, chef Petrina Peart faced some challenges that led to her elimination. The chefs were split into teams and had 90 minutes to prepare a four-course meal. Petrina was part of the Green Team, led by Chef Zain Ismail. They picked an “Island” theme for their menu, but the team had a hard time working well together under pressure.

Petrina made a lobster gazpacho for her dish. However, judges Martha Stewart and José Andrés said it was “watered down” and didn’t have much flavour. In an interview with Cuisine Noir on May 16, Petrina reflected on her elimination,

“How do I handle failing so publicly? As someone who’s afraid of that, and to have done it—on primetime TV—I got it over with,” she shared.

Petrina admitted that her fear of failure led her to overthink decisions in the kitchen. “It’s really just rooted in a fear-of-failure mentality and leading to a lot of overthinking,” she said. Petrina also shared that she didn’t fully agree with her brother, who nominated her for the show, but acknowledged that his points about her struggles were valid after seeing how she performed under pressure.

In my opinion, Petrina’s story shows how perfectionism can become a barrier rather than a strength. Her experience on Yes, Chef! highlights how important it is for chefs to find a balance between precision and adaptability. It also reminds viewers that in a high-pressure environment, overthinking can lead to missed opportunities, no matter how talented you are.

Petrina hopes her story inspires other chefs to face their fears

After leaving Yes, Chef!, Petrina Peart shared how the experience helped her deal with her own challenges. In her interview, she said that failing on national TV was scary but also a learning moment.

“I don’t want to be someone who cannot stand in front of their fear and face it in a positive way,” she shared.

Petrina admitted that being the first chef to leave was hard on her, but it pushed her to face her fear of failure. She also talked about how the pressure of being a chef can make people struggle with ego and self-doubt. But she believes it’s important to keep learning and not let that stop you.

In my opinion, Petrina’s story shows that it’s okay to feel scared, but you should still try. Even though her time on Yes, Chef! was short, her story is a good reminder that mistakes and setbacks are part of learning. Her message is clear: push past fear and keep going, no matter what.

Yes, Chef! episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

