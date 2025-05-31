I can't help but appreciate how Yes, Chef! shows the contestants all the different sides of leadership

Yes, Chef! is an innovative culinary competition series hosted and judged by Martha Stewart and José Andrés. It documents the journey of 12 skilled competitors working on their anger management and domineering attitudes. The NBC show allows them the opportunity to change and evolve into someone better.

The format of Yes, Chef! is quite intriguing. In every episode, the chefs are challenged with a new task, with the danger of elimination at the end. While it may appear simple and mundane, it is far more nuanced than that. Each challenge is a lesson in itself, designed to teach the chefs about some of the most important qualities they should possess.

One of the main traits Yes, Chef! has focused on is leadership, and rightfully so, because it is a quality every chef must have to run their business.

What stood out to me was the show's attempt to stray away from the unidimensional meaning of being a captain. While leading a team to victory is important, so is knowing when to take a step back from the limelight.

Self-control, the ability to listen, cooperation, and resourcefulness are all traits an able leader must have. Episode 1 of Yes, Chef! tested each team captain's ability to collaborate and be receptive to their crew's opinions.

Episode 3 tested their fearlessness and adaptability, cooking with limited resources.

Episode 4 saw the captain of each team act like "coaches on the baseball team," as they could only advise, not cook, highlighting the necessary skill of restraint.

I have thoroughly enjoyed watching Yes, Chef! capture the different angles of leadership, goading the participating chefs to become well-rounded, not just another dictator with a militant demeanor in the kitchen.

Yes, Chef! shares important life lessons — if one can look past the surface-level drama

In episode 1 of Yes, Chef!, all 12 contestants were asked to prepare a four-course meal before coming to the kitchen.

Martha and José chose the three best-tasting preparations and made their cooks captains of the subsequent team challenge.

Chefs Michelle Francis, Zain Ismael, and Katsuji Tanabe were declared leaders and tasked with creating a new four-course meal with their teammates.

It was a challenge that demanded cooperation, collaboration, and mutual respect among the chefs and their captains.

As José mentioned, it was an opportunity to show if they had self-control as much as they could lead. The task needed the captain not to act superior but to honor their crew's opinions.

When Chef Zain applied a hands-off approach, she ended up with a disorganized team, causing Chef Petrina to mishandle a live lobster. The Yes, Chef! judges heavily criticized Petrina's "watered down" and "sloppy" gazpacho.

On the other hand, Katsuji acted all mighty and superior, imposing his own menu on his team, instead of moving forward with the one the team had decided on. He wanted to use a "dictatorship" ideology, stating there was no room for democracy.

It created tension, adversely impacting the team spirit. Similarly, Michelle micromanaged her team, causing a rift between her and the rest of the crew.

In my opinion, the challenge aptly demonstrated the limitations of being a one-dimensional leader who only knew how to dictate. At the same time, it highlighted the drawbacks of being an absent leader.

In episode 3 of Yes, Chef!, the contestants participated in another team challenge, where they had to compete using limited resources.

The Blue Team faced a major hurdle when Katsuji from the opposing team hoarded all the eggs. Ronny Miranda, the Blue Team captain, failed to adapt to the situation or help his team recover from it, leading them to a shameful defeat.

All of his teammates had to alter their dishes to accommodate the absence of eggs. In such a situation, they looked at him for help but received none.

Instead of confronting Katsuji, Ronny remained silent and timid, painting himself as an underconfident leader.

The challenge illustrated the importance of being fearless and resourceful at times of crisis. A leader's lack of adaptability or confidence can only hamper the team spirit, and so it did with Ronny's.

In episode 4 of Yes, Chef!, the quiet ones were challenged to open up and showcase that an able leader cannot be silent or invisible. Jake Lawler, Julia Chebotar, and Peter Richardson were chosen as team captains.

While Julia was "diplomatic" and "a little insecure," Peter was prepared to crush anyone who tried to question his authority.

It was Jake's ability to make his team function as one that impressed the judges. It showed that a good leader must know when to attack and when to defend. Anyone without the blend of qualities would not be able to succeed.

Later in the episode, the chefs were asked to present the best dish from their teams. It was a review of their ability to judge. However, Julia presented Ronny's smoked whitefish, yellow tomato salsa, and whipped crème fraîche only because she wanted to "give everyone a fair chance."

Her strategy failed as it was not success-oriented.

Judge Martha Stewart at the Growth Conference Las Vegas (Image via Getty)

Ronny's dish failed to impress the panelists, landing him and his team in danger. Unfortunately, it was Julia whose journey on Yes, Chef! ended. It further demonstrated why a shrewd strategic gameplay was important for every captain.

Thus, I can conclude that Yes, Chef! teaches the contestants all types of leadership traits, not just one.

Yes, Chef! episodes can be streamed on Peacock.

