Who went home in Perfect Match season 2 episode 7?

Perfect Match season 2, episode 7, was much anticipated after the last episode was left on a cliffhanger. It didn't reveal which two contestants would leave the villa next after Holly and Melinda were introduced to the mix.

At the start of episode 7, Kaz chose Micah as his Perfect Match, which caused Holly to exit. Meanwhile, Melinda also failed to match with her date, Chris, who chose Tolú over her, so she too had to leave.

At the end of the episode, viewers saw two new entries, Nigel and Brittan, from Too Hot to Handle. They were paired with Alara and Stevan, respectively, but none of their dates materialized as Alara and Stevan stuck to each other. Nigel and Brittan failed to get any matches in the house, so they left, too.

How did four contestants leave the villa on Perfect Match season 2 episode 7?

After episode 6 ended on a cliffhanger, episode 7 opened with Kaz still confused about who to choose between Holly and Micah. He finally made his pick and chose Micah as his match. He thought his connection with Micah was way more genuine and deep than the connection he felt with his new date, Holly.

On the other hand, Chris was sent on a blind date with Melinda. He wasn't as confused as Kaz and decided to stick with Tolú on episode 6 of Perfect Match. Melinda didn't leave the villa at the end of episode 6 because she was still hopeful about her chances to pair with one or the other guy in the villa.

But at the start of episode 7, none of the two new entries fit anywhere, so they had to bid farewell to the Perfect Match villa together, hand in hand. After all the couples were secure once again, it was time for a compatibility challenge. Alara and Stevan lost closely to Micah and Kaz, who became the only couple of the season to win the challenge twice.

At the boardroom, they made the tough decision to pair Alara with Nigel and Stevan with Brittan. The fan-favorite couple proceeded with their respective blind dates after that.

While on their date, Stevan admitted that Brittan was exactly his type, while Alara said Nigel was her type. The former couple went on a moped riding date, where Stevan sat in a sidecar as Brittan drove, while the latter couple went on a massage date where Nigel massaged Alara.

Back at the villa, when Nick welcomed the new entries in, he asked Stevan how his date was. Stevan said Brittan was his type, which made Alara leave the room in tears. Stevan followed her and pulled her aside for a talk.

He sat her down and told her he had kissed Brittan on their date. When fans thought their relationship had dwindled, he revealed that he was joking. He remained loyal to Alara, and they ended up matching. This meant Brittan and Nigel were out of partners on the villa, and their exit was imminent.

But they didn't want to leave without trying their luck with other contestants. While Nigel started with Jessica, Brittan focused on Kaz. Nigel also tried wooing Micah because he caught her insecure about Kaz's chat with Brittan. However, they couldn't break any pre-existing bonds, leading to their departure from Perfect Match season 2.

The finale episode of Perfect Match season 2 will drop on Friday, June 21, on Netflix.