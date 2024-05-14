Who won Deal or No Deal Island? Details explored

Monday's episode of Deal or No Deal Island season 1 saw the final four contestants reduced to one, who played against the banker and walked out a millionaire! The episode, which aired on NBC on May 13, saw Jordan take home not just the title but also $1.23 million.

Jordan was left to deal with the banker after Rob was eliminated at the start of the episode, followed by Stephanie and Amy after a difficult task. The banker was revealed to be Howie Mandel, Deal or No Deal's former host and the executive producer of this island version of the show.

Jordan Fowler's million-dollar win on Deal or No Deal Island season 1

After Stephanie and Amy got eliminated, Jordan Fowler walked into the temple for a final deal. Playing against her was the banker in his original form, Howie Mandel. The entire eliminated cast of the show also gathered to cheer Jordan on and support her to win as much money as she could.

The first offer that was made to her consisted of $203,000 in cash. The second suitcase had $607,000, while the third one had $1,197,000. She declined all three offers. She finally accepted the deal for the fourth case, which had $1,230,000., a value higher than the money in her case. Jordan won the deal and took home $1.23 million.

Fans of the show know that Jordan wanted to use the money for her fertility journey after she previously shared that she suffered a miscarriage. According to Entertainment Weekly, Jordan revealed a picture of her ultrasound indicating that she was pregnant, which means the money she won indeed garnered the results she was hoping for.

Challenges Jordan Fowler won to make it to the temple on the finale episode of Deal or No Deal Island season 1

The last week's episode ended with Rob Mariano and Amy McCoy still stuck in the Panamanian maze. The cliffhanger was not knowing who would make it out in time and who would get eliminated. Monday's episode sealed their fates as Joe Manganiello announced that Rob was eliminated and Amy was selected to go through with one final challenge alongside Stephanie and Jordan.

Stephanie was the second one to bite the dust on Monday's episode after her suitcase was revealed to carry the smallest amount of all the contestants. Amy and Jordan were the remaining two contestants who would fight to secure the No. 1. spot and the chance to become millionaires.

For their challenge, they were asked to walk from the opposite ends of a high wire, which was shaky, to get to the middle. At the center of the shaky wire was another red wire, and the first one to grab it would win the final golden case. Jordan beat Amy to it and won the final case, which was worth $13,857,000!

She then got the chance to meet the banker in person, who was picking out the suitcases and calling deals the whole season without revealing his face. Howie Mandel, the former host of the show Deal or No Deal and the executive producer of Deal or No Deal Island, revealed himself as the banker and played against Jordan in person.

Jordan's luck, her calculations, and her instincts to call the deal at the right time won her the money and Deal or No Deal Island.

In a recent Instagram post, the Deal or No Deal Island season 1 winner confirmed the show's return for season 2 and asked fans to apply to be contestants on DONDIsland.tv.