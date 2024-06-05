Who won the Golden Buzzer tonight on America's Got Talent season 19?

America's Got Talent season 19 episode 2 titled Auditions 2 was released on NBC on June 4, 2024. One of the contestants who received a Golden Buzzer from judge Simon Cowell was Liv Warfield, an R&B singer-songwriter. The Illinois native has been on a long musical journey, she debuted back in 2006 and later released her album called Embrace Me.

In 2009, Liv Warfield joined Prince's band, New Power Generation, and went to perform with the group on a five-year tour. In 2015, she shared the stage with icons such as Nancy Wilson and appeared on The Late Night Show with Jimmy Fallon.

America's Got Talent season 19 auditions introduced viewers to amazing performers. The show judges Howie Mandel, Sophia Vergara, Simon Cowell, and Heidi Klum were shortlisting participants for the next round. However, Simon pressed the Golden Buzzer for Liv Warfield, sending her directly to the live shows without going through elimination.

The synopsis for episode 2 reads as the following:

"The auditions continue as variety acts featuring contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win $1 million; there are more golden buzzers than ever before, each sending a lucky act directly to the live shows to compete for America's vote."

Liv Warfield from Chicago receives Golden Buzzer from America's Got Talent judge Simon Cowell

Before performing on the America's Got Talent stage, Liv Warfield introduced herself as a singer and songwriter who has been in the music industry for a long time. When Simon Cowell asked her about her journey and why she chose the platform, Liv replied that her love for music and representing it on the NBC show was a privilege.

"I've been on a lot of stages and I'm just glad to be here to be able to do the music and do what I love, I just want to represent that," Warfield added.

Simon also asked the R&B singer about the struggles in the industry and what it was like navigating the musical path since 2006. Liv explained that she wanted to give people hope to never give up on their dreams, that's why she was still working hard towards achieving her goal as a singer.

"The industry is really hard because things have changed over time but I continue to push just because I feel like I have a story. I just want to inspire people because I haven't quit and I won't," Liv Warfield mentioned.

After Liv's energetic performance on the song titled Stare, Simon Cowell said that he wanted to give her a Golden Buzzer. The moment Liv's song concluded, all four judges and the entire audience gave her a standing ovation.

Simon stated Liv was heading to the live shows of America's Got Talent:

"I have a big problem, that wasn't long enough seriously, that lyric wrecking ball, that sums up how I felt just then. It was like being, in a good way, punched in the face by your energy, the band, all these years of frustration. And you've come on here and I'm sorry I can't give you a yes. I've got to give you one of these."

To see Liv Warfield's journey in the upcoming live shows, stream America's Got Talent every Tuesday at 8/7c on NBC.