Why didn’t Statler and Dempsey attend 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 6’s Tell All special? Details explored

Statler Riley and Dempsey Wilkinson, a couple featured on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 6, were notably absent from the season's Tell-All special. Their exclusion stemmed from controversies involving their post-show interactions and allegations made public on social media.

Statler openly claimed that Dempsey had cheated on her and exploited her financially, while Dempsey accused Statler of online bullying and spreading falsehoods.

The network reportedly decided to exclude Statler on the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way tell-all special due to multiple complaints about her attitude, while Dempsey’s absence aligned with the fractured relationship between the two.

Why Statler and Dempsey were absent from the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 6’s Tell-All Special

The relationship journey of Statler and Dempsey

Statler, from Texas, and Dempsey, from the UK, met on a dating app before their relationship was showcased on the show. Their storyline captured the highs and lows of their romance, with Statler traveling to the UK intending to settle down with Dempsey.

However, their differing expectations created tension, as Dempsey found Statler’s approach overly fast-paced, while Statler struggled with Dempsey's lack of financial independence during their travels.

Despite these issues, the couple tried to make their relationship work, even setting a two-month deadline to assess their future. However, social media interactions and subsequent revelations painted a starkly different picture of their post-show lives.

Post-90 Day Fiancé controversies and allegations

Statler and Dempsey’s relationship reportedly ended in early 2024. By mid-year, Statler took to social media to accuse Dempsey of cheating and financial exploitation. According to Statler, Dempsey had an affair with a friend named Georgia and misused funds during their relationship.

An Instagram user, @shabootydotcom shared alleged screenshots of Statler's deleted Instagram Stories, in which she had mentioned,

“Before the 90 was me looking stupid so she wouldn’t have to. I ruined my rep for her.”

Statler claimed she paid significant expenses, including rent for Dempsey’s van, and was left financially burdened after their breakup. While Dempsey did not publicly address the majority of these charges, she did accuse Statler of distributing false information and engaging in online bullying.

One of the key issues Statler raised was Dempsey’s alleged failure to repay a significant debt. Statler claimed that Dempsey owed her approximately $19,000 for expenses incurred during their time together.

On October 31, Statler recently posted a series of photos on Instagram where screenshots of conversations regarding this issue are seen; she wrote, "#TeamDempsey" in the caption.

While Dempsey acknowledged some of the financial claims in private messages, the dispute remained unresolved, with Statler using social media to voice her grievances.

Reasons for exclusion from the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Tell-All Special

Statler shared on Instagram that she was uninvited from the Tell-All due to complaints about her conduct. Statler edited a post to include the phrase “90 Day” alongside the caption,

“Why I wasn’t invited to the Tell All”

In response, she added the phrase “Me, Myself & I” over an image stating,

“I Don’t Give a F***”

She implied that her outspoken nature and involvement in publicizing private disputes with Dempsey may have influenced the network’s decision. Statler expressed her frustration with the decision but did not appear to regret her actions.

Dempsey’s absence from the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Tell-All may have been related to the fallout with Statler and her efforts to avoid further public scrutiny.

By the time of the reunion, Dempsey had moved on and was reportedly in a new relationship, which she confirmed on social media. Her focus on maintaining privacy and distancing herself from the controversy likely contributed to her decision to skip the event.

Where are Statler and Dempsey now?

Statler remains active on social media and continues to address her side of the story. While she appears to have moved past her relationship with Dempsey, the financial and emotional toll of their time together continues to be a topic of discussion.

Dempsey is reportedly now in a relationship with Anayeli Trujillo, an American originally from Mexico. She has been traveling and sharing glimpses of her new life on social media, focusing on her future rather than revisiting the past.

Catch new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way every Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

