“Winner winner chicken dinner”— Spring Baking Championship host Jesse Palmer praises Lisa for disguised dessert

Lisa Clark secured the main heat victory in the Spring Baking Championship season 11's fourth episode on March 31, 2025. The three-hour challenge required contestants to create desserts disguised as dinner plates for an April Fools' Day theme.

After judges Duff Goldman, Nancy Fuller, and Kardea Brown evaluated all entries, two desserts stood out for their exceptional execution. Host Jesse Palmer gathered the contestants for the final judgment and stated,

"Bakers, most of you faked out the judges with your delicious deceptions, but two of your desserts were immaculate imposters, and Lisa and Mary-Frances baked them. But the most luscious lookalike was baked by Lisa.”

The Spring Baking Championship Season 11 host continued,

“Winner winner chicken dinner Lisa. Your roast chicken dinner deception fooled the judges completely. Congrats! You and Mary Francis have earned one more week at the little shop of spring magic."

Clark's victory marked the fourth episode of season 11, which started with thirteen pastry chefs competing for a $25,000 prize.

Spring Baking Championship April Fools episode crowns Lisa Clark for chicken dessert

Following the Preheat challenge, Jesse Palmer introduced the main heat task to the Spring Baking Championship contestants. He explained the April Fools' Day-themed challenge where bakers would create desserts masquerading as dinner plates.

Each contestant received a menu card describing their assigned dinner item to recreate as a dessert. Lisa Clark drew the roasted chicken with peas and mushrooms assignment.

During his kitchen visit, Palmer spotted Clark working on her molecular gastronomy technique. When he learned she was making dessert caviar for the peas, he expressed amazement at her scientific approach. Palmer mentioned that roasted chicken ranked among his favorite dinner options.

Clark’s creation stood alongside Mary-Frances' dish as the two most convincing transformations of the evening. She approached the roasted chicken challenge with multiple technical components working in harmony.

Spring Baking Championship contestant built the foundation using orange raspberry sponge cake, which she shaped to match the form of a roasted chicken. The outer layer featured raspberry jam blended with orange cream cheese frosting, creating authentic-looking skin textures.

Clark crafted the crispy exterior using wafer paper, manipulating it to match the golden-brown finish of a perfectly roasted chicken. The accompanying elements demonstrated equal technical skill. The contestant created dessert caviar using specialized molecular gastronomy techniques to form tiny spheres that mimicked fresh green peas.

She transformed green apples through knife work and poaching methods to create mushroom shapes that matched the size and texture of their savory counterparts. The final touch included handcrafted fondant bones for both the thigh and drumstick portions, completing the illusion.

The Spring Baking Championship judging panel expressed immediate admiration for Lisa Clark's technical execution. Goldman admired the precision of her disguised dessert during his assessment. Fuller focused on the overall composition, noting the authentic appearance of the plating and garnish work.

Brown highlighted the innovative dessert caviar technique, praising how the spheres maintained their shape while delivering a sweet flavor profile that worked with the main components.

Preheat challenge and elimination

The Spring Baking Championship season 11 episode 4 featured multiple stages of the competition before the final results. Priya secured the preheat challenge victory, earning the Gift of Ingredient Trade advantage, which she used to exchange ingredients with Corey during the main challenge. Eight bakers demonstrated strong technical skills in creating dinner-themed desserts.

The elimination round concluded with Jon'nae's departure from the competition after judges found technical flaws in her dessert presentation. Eight bakers produced convincing dinner imitations alongside Clark and Mary-Frances. Kari, Julian, Raveena, Corey, Priya, and Paul each earned praise for their creative approaches to the dinner deception challenge.

The successful competitors secured spots for the next round at The Little Shop of Spring Magic, the show's seasonal theme for this installment.

Spring Baking Championship airs on the Food Network.

