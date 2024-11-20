“Works extremely hard:” Dancing with the Stars cast member  Witney Carson praises Danny Amendola

Dancing with the Stars season 33 has impressed fans with several dance performances as the contestants compete for the title of the winner. The new season began airing on September 17, 2024, and has released nine episodes to date. While episode 9 saw the semi-finals, the finale will be aired exclusively on ABC on November 26, 2024.

One of the pairs this season is Witney Carson and Danny Amendola. The two have received high scores from the judges while impressing viewers with their chemistry. According to Witney the main reason behind their in-sync dance performances is their similar approach to a challenge.

During a conversation with Huff Post on November 19, 2024, the Dancing with the Stars contestant Witney Carson discussed what it was like working with an athlete. Witney praised Danny for his approach to practice, hard work, and commitment. She said that athletes like Danny have a "great track record" in the dancing competition, which shows their work ethic.

“Their commitment and work ethic is so great. And that’s true to Danny. He’s very, very committed, he works extremely hard,” Witney said.

Witney Carson reflects on working with Danny Amendola on Dancing with the Stars

Witney said that before joining Dancing with the Stars, she didn't know who Danny was and had to call her brother. She revealed that when she told her family and brother about being paired with the football player, "they were all just losing their minds."

Witney also spoke about working with Danny, praising his work ethic and "how he approaches every situation." Witney shared that she and Danny had a lot of similarities such as accepting a challenge and putting a hundred percent effort in each performance.

“I didn’t know when it was going to end, where it was starting, all the musical cues that I’m so used to ... I was having a very stressful week, and I think all the pros could agree with that. It’s like, accept the challenge, love the challenge, and demolish it and go for it. And that’s how he approaches every situation," she said.

While preparing for the Dancing with the Stars semi-finals, Witney admitted that there was "a little bit more pressure" as the dance choreographer. She praised her fellow contestants and added that everyone was equally strong in the competition. The Dancing with the Stars dance pro also praised Danny for taking a challenge and working to achieve the final goal. She said:

“Going into the semifinals, it’s a little bit more pressure for me as the choreographer, just to keep providing wow factors for everybody. I’m taking on the challenge like Danny kind of has instilled in my brain at this point and just really going for it because we really don’t have any other option. It’s really come down to the wire. Everybody’s very, very good. Anybody could go to the finale, anybody could win it, I think, at this point.”

New episodes of Dancing with the Stars season 33 air every week on Tuesdays exclusively on ABC at 8/7c and the next day on Disney Plus. Fans can follow Witney and Danny on their respective Instagram accounts to get a behind-the-scenes update on each performance.

