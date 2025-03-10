"Worse than ever" — Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville shares facial health struggles

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville revealed her facial health issues in an update on X on March 6, 2025. The 52-year-old reality TV personality has been battling what she believes is a facial parasite since mid-2024. Her condition initially appeared after filming in Morocco for Bravo, with symptoms emerging approximately six months after her return.

After consulting numerous doctors and undergoing extensive testing, including recent biopsies by Dr. Terry Dubrow, Glanville shared an update about her deteriorating condition on March 6.

“I've been faking it. I'm f**king miserable. My best friend's been in the ICU for 2 weeks and isn't getting better. My face is worse than ever. It's literally melted away. When doctors at Cedars put me on IV antibiotics and fungal medication I was getting better, I looked normal but I couldn't afford to stay on them,” Glanville wrote on X.

She continued:

“I was forced to see doctors outside my insurance because the doctors at Kaiser had no clue. I need my life to change. That is my real life health update.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum has made the decision to share photos documenting the physical changes to her appearance.

Brandi Glanville shares health struggles on social media (Image via X/@BrandiGlanville)

In December 2024, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum told Entertainment Tonight that she had spent approximately $70,000 on medical tests and treatments, including $10,000 on laboratory work alone. During that interview, she revealed doctors had suggested her symptoms might indicate a parasitic infection, which she described as a new development in her diagnosis journey.

Glanville believes she contracted the parasite while filming for Bravo in Morocco. She explained that food, particularly meat, was allegedly left sitting out for hours during production. According to her timeline, symptoms began appearing approximately six months after her return from the trip.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has described unusual and disturbing sensations associated with her condition. She claims she can both see and feel the parasite moving within her facial tissues. The initial symptoms reported by Glanville included speech difficulties and facial swelling, which she says started in July 2024.

Most recently, Brandi Glanville received face and neck biopsies from celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow. According to her Instagram responses to fans, preliminary results ruled out cancer, but she noted that cultures from the biopsies would take six weeks to grow, leaving her without definitive answers in the interim.

This update came just one day before her March 6 post describing her worsening condition. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum has also tried alternative treatments. In January 2025, she shared video footage showing herself undergoing lymphatic drainage therapy.

In her post accompanying the video, she referenced a previous health issue involving black mold poisoning that affected her and her sons approximately five years earlier, for which they reportedly received a six-figure settlement.

The health crisis has affected Glanville's daily life and emotional well-being. She has been forthright about the isolation resulting from her condition. In a Page Six Virtual Reali-Tea podcast episode from December 2024, she shared,

“The pain is more mental than anything because I have been hiding and going through a deep, deep depression. Even if I could work now, at this point, I couldn’t. So it’s just been a really rough two years for me.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum also no longer socializes or goes out. Instead, she focuses her resources and energy on medical care, spending "almost every dollar" she has trying to identify and treat her condition. In her March 6 update, Glanville expressed that she "needs" her life to change, highlighting the psychological toll of living with an unresolved medical condition.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 episode 15 is set to air on March 11, 2025.

