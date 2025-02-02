"You almost have to beg"—MrBeast on the difference in editing styles between his YouTube videos and Beast Games

MrBeast recently shared how he scaled up his production with his Prime Video show Beast Games and took it to a whole new level compared to his YouTube videos. He brought in more than a thousand contestants on the show and presented $5 million as the winning amount, reportedly the biggest prize money in the reality television history.

Beyond its scale, the editing style of Beast Games also differed from MrBeast’s YouTube videos. In the January 29, 2025 episode of the Colin and Samir podcast, MrBeast discussed the difference in editing styles between his two types of projects.

He explained that on YouTube, viewers often judge a video within the first 10 seconds, so he has to capture their attention immediately by showcasing the most engaging elements upfront and essentially "beg" for their attention.

"On YouTube, at the start, you almost have to beg. You're like 'Look, I promise what I put in the title and thumbnail is real', Especially for us cause we do so big and you have to convince them of all of it and then get permission to slow down," he said.

Beast Games host MrBeast explains the difference between YouTube and streaming audience and their content consumption

The Colin and Samir podcast episode, featuring MrBeast as a guest, was recorded two days before Beast Games premiered on December 19, 2024.

During the podcast, co-host Samir Chaudry played the first ten seconds of Beast Games episode 1 alongside MrBeast's YouTube video 100 Identical Twins Fight for $250,000, highlighting the differences in their editing styles.

The co-host pointed out that the opening of Beast Games has no cuts and its first 12 seconds are just MrBeast talking and introducing the show. In comparison, the intro of his YouTube video is fast-paced with a lot of cuts.

MrBeast explained that YouTube viewers consume content differently and he has to reassure his audience in the first few seconds that his title and thumbnail are real.

"A big problem with my YouTube videos [is that] people just don't think they're they're real. And so I have to show so much at the start. I have this 10 second window to convince someone that 'I did this, I did this, I did this. I swear to God, I did it. I swear, I promise, I promise. Here's proof. I did it, I did it, I did it'", he explained.

The Beast Games host continued:

"In the twins video, 100 twins compete for 250K, [I had to show that] like 'No, here's 100 twins. Look, here's a close up, they're twins There's 250K, that's real money [and] I'm giving it to them.'"

As a result, MrBeast noted that he almost has to "beg" for his viewers' attention. Additionally, since he and his team produce larger-scale projects compared to other creators, they have to go the extra mile to reassure their audience that the content shown in the thumbnail is real.

In comparison, he explained that people who consume shows on streaming platforms spend at least a couple of minutes before deciding if they want to give it up or continue watching it.

"Whereas with these shows, people will give you at least a couple of minutes on a show before they give up on it. It's not like 10 seconds out... You understand that it takes a little bit of time to get to know what's going on... On YouTube you have to do in 20 seconds and on streaming you can do it in 3 minutes, and like that's a huge difference," he concluded.

Beast Games episodes premiere every Thursday on Prime Video.

