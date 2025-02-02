“You are this business- “When Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban praised Jax Sheets founder Wen Muenyi’s pitch 

Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban has been part of the ABC reality TV series and has invested in various businesses. There have been times when Cuban has expressed concerns about a business model or a product and has backed out. When Jax Sheets founder, Wen Muenyi, appeared on Shark Tank season 12 episode 13, Cuban praised Wen.

Initially, Wen asked for $212,000 for a 10% equity and pitched a bedding sheets product made of HercFiber, a unique fabric that helps keep the sheets clean for up to a year. Cuban was impressed by Wen's personality and his pitch. Cuban stated, "This business is you." He continued:

"You are this business and this business is you. Every now and then, somebody just hits it right and gets a business that fits them perfectly. I don't want to kill your vibe. But I am out."

Trending

Jax Sheets founder Wen Muenyi impressed Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban

On Shark Tank season 12 episode 13, Jax Sheets founder Wen Muenyi pitched a business product. He brought the solution of keeping bedding sheets clean for up to a year without washing them. Additionally, the sheets were made of a fabric known as HercFiber which is a combination of silk and metal.

During his pitch, Wen shared that the idea to start his own business emerged when he went on a trip to Iceland and realized the problem with his used clothes smelling. Through the HerFiber technology, Wen was able to raise $350,000 and was seeking $212,000 for a 10% equity.

The Shark Tank investors were impressed by Jax Sheets founder Wen Muenyi's product but also his personality and the way he presented himself. Cuban called Wen an "honest" guy and stated that he would love to hang out with him. Mark explained the reason why he was backing out and was not ready to place an offer, he said:

"You're an honest guy. I want to hang out with you. Best pitch ever. You're incredible look, we would just corrupt it, you're doing it exactly the way you want it to."

Another Shark Tank investor, Robert, also praised Wen while talking about his honest, sincere, and full-of-joy demeanor. However, he did state that Wen's business was not investible today and that Kickstarter was not a business. Robert added:

"Let me tell you where I'm at, couldn't love you more. You know, we see people that want something from us all the time, those people are honest and they're sincere but sometimes they're not and when somebody comes out that's pure and honest and full of joy, that's why we get so excited."

Lori on the other hand, mentioned that Wen was a "whole package" when it came to being an honest real, and upfront entrepreneur but his business was like "a fantastic cell phone without service." Daymond also said that Wen had to learn more about the business which was the reason he was out alongside Lori. Meanwhile, Kevin O'Leary said that he would love to see Wen back on Shark Tank.

Despite not getting a deal, Wen stated he appreciated each shark's remarks and said that every day is a "win" for him. All newly released episodes of Shark Tank air exclusively on ABC every week on Fridays at 8 PM ET/7 PM CT.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback