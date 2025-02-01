“The most common mistake" — Shark Tank investor Robert discusses the importance of not chasing trends

Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavec is a well-renowned business expert, cyber security expert, and motivational speaker. Apart from appearing on the ABC reality TV series, he has also been a part of Dragon's Den. As per his official ABC bio, Robert founded the Herjavec Group in 2003, which is now known as Cyderes.

On his social media accounts, Herjavec shares financial advice as well as lessons for young entrepreneurs and small business owners. An Instagram reel was posted to Shark Tank investor Robert's official Instagram account on February 1, 2025.

In this clip, Robert talked about attaining success which comes from predicting what the next big thing in the future is. He discussed the importance of taking a unique path rather than following what the majority is doing. He said that this is the major mistake most entrepreneurs are making:

"Everyone wants to start a business and people are always asking me what kind of a business should I start? Here's the common mistake I see young entrepreneurs making."

The video caption states:

"Don’t follow the crowd—lead it. Entrepreneurs often chase what’s trending, but real success comes from predicting the next big thing. Instead of running after the “cheese” everyone else is, focus on where it’s going. The future belongs to those who think ahead."

The Shark Tank star explained an "analogy" using an example of cheese and how the majority goes after that "piece of cheese." Robert further elaborated on the concept and mentioned that the crowd would follow wherever the cheese is placed, he said:

"What's the best analogy? Think of it this way, there's a piece of cheese and all the entrepreneurs are mice and they're all screwing around, they go after that piece of cheese. And then tomorrow there's a piece of cheese over here and everybody goes this way."

Towards the end of the clip, Robert stated a famous quote by Wayne Gretzky which mentioned not to head towards where the "puck is going" but rather to go after where you think the puck will go in the future. In this video, Robert encouraged young entrepreneurs and people who want to initiate a business of their own, to get into something that will be the "next wave" or the next big thing in the future. He said:

"Wayne Gretzky said it best, don't go where the puck is, go where you think the puck is going. Don't get into a business that everybody else is getting into, get into a business that's going to be the next wave. AI is still super hot, get into that, you gotta know where the puck is going to go."

Viewers can follow Robert on his social media accounts to receive life lessons and financial advice. All new episodes of Shark Tank are released exclusively on ABC on Fridays at 8 PM ET/7 PM CT.

