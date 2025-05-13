“You can do it”— American Idol judge Lionel Richie encourages Breanna Nix to fight her nerves

American Idol Season 23 reached Episode 18 on May 12, featuring the Top 5 contestants competing for a spot in the Top 3. Breanna Nix got nervous while singing This Will Be by Natalie Cole, but judge Lionel Richie supported and guided her through the performance.

"That pressure is going to be part of your career for the rest of your life... every time we walk out onstage, it's called 'deliver, deliver'- and you can do it," he said.

Lionel is among the three judges who've held the helm of the 23rd season, including the American Idol alum turned judge, Carrie Underwood, and the award-winning country musician, Luke Bryan.

The contestants she was performing alongside were also the best of the season, as they had faced the public vote and grown through their entire season 23 journey. These included Slater Nalley, Thunderstorm Artis, John Foster, and Jamal Roberts.

What Lionel Richie told a nervous Breanna Nix in American Idol season 23 episode 18

The American Idol Top 5, in itself, is a huge feat to achieve, with the nation voting for one as they stand next to some of the best artists in the country. So, Breanna Nix got nervous while vying for the coveted spot in the Top 3 as she was singing Natalie Cole's Disney-themed This Will Be (An Everlasting Love) at the Disney Resort, where they went to perform live in the last episode.

She said that performing it was scaring her "to death". After she was done performing, all three judges applauded the delivery of her song. But to a seemingly nervous Breanna, Lionel offered some advice on managing anxiety onstage.

He was grateful that Breanna didn't choose a slow song because nervousness would have made her "pass out" on stage.

"An uptempo song will give you that feeling of 'okay, let the endorphins fly," he added.

He also explained to her how pressure was going to be a part of her singing career forever. And to fight it, every time one walked out on stage, they needed to just deliver.

The song Breanna performed appeared in the Disney movie called The Parent Trap. It was one of the two songs that Breanna performed on the night, including You'll Be in My Heart by Phil Collins, which was featured in the Tarzan movie.

After she finished performing her first song, Carrie Underwood said that she felt like Breanna was unsure in the first half and asked her to have fun in her second performance. Lionel first said it was a "perfect song," then advised her to manage nervousness. Luke stated that he didn't realize there were that many staccato notes in the song, adding that he loved her vibe.

After she performed her second Disney song, Carrie acknowledged how Breanna brought them into her family and thought it was a "sweet moment". She also told her that she had been "solid" throughout the entire season.

"When you lock in on a note, it ain't goin' nowhere. It's so strong, I enjoyed that performance," said Lionel.

Luke agreed with Lionel's comments as he added that her voice and her presence were "really strong". Towards the end of the American Idol episode, it was announced that Breanna advanced to the Top 3, next to Jamal Roberts and John Foster, while Thunderstorm Artis and Slater Nalley were eliminated.

For more updates on American Idol season 23, fans can follow the show's official Instagram handle, @americanidol.

