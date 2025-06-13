You can’t change my mind — Tristen Epps winning Top Chef was a masterclass in resilience and flavor

Top Chef season 22 came to an end with Tristen Epps being crowned the winner in the finale episode, titled Finito!, which aired on June 12, 2025. Going up against Bailey Sullivan and Shuai Wang, Tristen presented a four-course progressive dinner that showcased not just culinary skill but deep personal meaning.

The finale brought in returning chefs as sous chefs—Zubair Mohajir for Tristen, Lana Lagomarsini for Bailey, and Paula Endara for Shuai—as well as guest judges Richard Blais and Gregory Gourdet. In my opinion, throughout the episode, Tristen delivered a consistent performance that combined cultural depth and emotional storytelling.

He dedicated his win to his late father, saying, “I didn’t do it for me, I did it for so many people,” adding that he almost quit after his dad’s passing but stayed because “somebody believed in me enough on their deathbed.” From monkfish with baccala mbongo to oxtail Milanese and cassareep ice cream, every dish he prepared had soul in it.

Tristen stayed strong through pain and still delivered the most delicious meal in Top Chef finale

In my opinion, Tristen Epps didn’t just come to the competition to cook, he showed up to honor something much deeper. Taking part in Top Chef while dealing with the loss of his father was not easy. It would’ve been understandable if he had left the competition, but he chose to stay. He used that pain in a powerful way, putting his emotions into the food and making dishes that meant something.

Tristen's victory wasn’t just about taste; it was about intent, heart, and discipline under pressure. His four-course menu was not only creative but cohesive. His second course, pollo "dorengo" with injera shrimp toast, stood out as a smart blend of cultural roots and modern finesse. The third course, oxtail Milanese with Carolina Gold rice grits, earned praise for its complexity and depth.

Compared to Shuai’s dish, where the cheese overwhelmed the rice grits, and Bailey’s overcooked fish, Tristen held steady in the most critical rounds. Top Chef judges’ feedback made it clear that Tristen led in the main courses.

Bailey may have scored some points with her dessert, but during deliberation, the judges agreed all desserts were strong, bringing the focus back to the strength of the earlier plates. That’s where, in my opinion, Tristen pulled ahead and stayed there.

Tristen made every plate count—and every flavor had something to say in Top Chef finale

Tristen’s final meal wasn’t just technically strong, it was purposeful. Each course had a clear connection to his background, experiences, and the people he was cooking for. As the chefs were asked to prepare a four-course progressive dinner during the finale, Tristen’s menu told a complete story, from start to finish.

It wasn’t just about showing skill—it represented his personality and everything he had been through. His last dish, a root vegetable cake with cassareep ice cream, might have seemed unusual for dessert, but it connected to his background and gave a strong finish to a meaningful meal. That’s what set him apart.

Meanwhile, Shuai’s ambrosia dessert and Bailey’s torta di pizzelle were strong contenders, but the judges later noted that all three desserts were evenly matched, which meant the earlier courses carried more weight.

Guest judge Richard Blais acknowledged the strength of the first course across the board, but as the meal went on, Tristen maintained his lead. Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons pointed out that Bailey’s fish was slightly overcooked and Shuai’s cheese overpowered his grits—both were key moments where Tristen pulled ahead.

His dishes stood firm in both flavor and intention, proving that every element on the plate had a purpose. In the end, Tristen didn’t just serve food, he delivered a message with it. And that’s why his Top Chef win felt so earned.

Catch the finale episode of Top Chef season 22 currently streaming on Bravo.

