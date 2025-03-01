"You give off the homie vibes" - Ready To Love star Cameron informs Sahara what others think of her

Ready To Love season 10 episode 4, Poly Pool Party, premiered on OWN on February 28. In the episode, after asking the male contestants to open up to the female contestants, Nephew Tommy asked them to discuss whom they had a hard time connecting with and unanimously decide whom they wanted to eliminate from the show.

After their discussion, Cameron Palmer sat down with Sahara Logan and informed her that the guys felt that she gave off "homie vibes". He noted that the guys felt it was one of her good qualities, but they also felt it was one of her bad ones, and it hindered her ability to open up and deeply connect with them.

"Everybody, said that you are cool, like you are. Everybody said that you the homie vibe, you gonna be the ride or die chick. You authentic and that's what they like about you. But... they said that like you're good is your bad. You're cool, but you give off the homie vibes and people want to you to break through that," Cameron told Sahara.

Ready To Love star Cameron urges Sahara to let her guard down and take the experiment seriously

At the start of Ready To Love season 10 episode 4, Nephew Tommy asked the male contestants to take this week as an opportunity to get to know the Female contestants by showing their personal side and letting them into their homes or place of business.

After each male contestant got to establish a connection with their potential suitors, Tommy told them to discuss whom they had a hard time connecting to and decide whom they wanted to eliminate by telling them that they were not "Ready To Love."

After the discussion, Cameron informed Sahara that the guys felt that they had a hard time connecting to her and added that they wanted her to break through that to establish a deeper connection.

"They wanna actually get past that tough exterior. They say that you kind of like too high energy and they don't see the other side of it. You gotta show other sides of you too. You feel me? So I'm saying so sometimes you got to show that on your own," the Ready To Love star added.

When Sahara dismissed their concerns as "nonsense," Cameron urged her to take the experiment seriously. However, she insisted that she had been fully engaged in the process and found their opinion "wild" and difficult to understand.

Cameron then informed her that regardless of all the issues, the guys decided that she was "ready for love." He added that the male contestants wanted her to stay on the show so that she could show her softer side and that there were more sides to her.

"The men's perception is absolutely bulls**t. Can I say that? Am I allowed? I don't feel like I'm giving homie vibes. I'm ready to love, so stop playing. Don't sit me down here again," Sahara reacted in her confessional.

Cameron further told Sahara that while he was interested in her and was fine by the way she was, the other male contestants didn't feel that same way about her. So he reiterated to her that she needed to take the show and its experiment seriously and break down her walls for others to see the real version of her.

"Sahara, she is very rash, a lot of men don't like that, but once you break that down, it's just like a soft woman that just wanna be loved. I definitely can handle Sahara. It's my little firecracker and I always got it under control in a good way," Cameron added in his confessional.

Ready To Love season 10 episodes premiere every Friday on OWN.

