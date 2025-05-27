“You literally let Alesia dance on you”—Below Deck Down Under star Brianna let her feelings known about Harry shaking a leg with his co-star

Below Deck Down Under season 3 concluded with episode 17, which was released on May 26, 2025. The season finale saw the crew of yacht, Katina, bidding farewell to each other and leaving the deck. In the episode titled, Never Can Sey' Goodbye, the cast was seen going to a party before they left for good.

Ad

Harry danced with Alesia while his boatmance, Brianna, was sitting on the side with Lara. Brianna noticed Alesia's seemingly provocative dance moves from the side and called out Harry for staying there and dancing with her.

"You literally let Alesia dance on you," she said.

Harry immediately accepted his mistake and told her he should never have done it. Brianna accepted his apology and told him she knew that his intentions were pure. The incident led Brianna to ask Harry if he wanted to be in an exclusive relationship with her, and he said yes.

Ad

Trending

What happened at the party on Below Deck Down Under season 3 episode 17?

Ad

At the alcohol-fueled party of Below Deck Down Under season 3 episode 17, Harry danced with his hand around Alesia's waist. Lara noticed it and asked Brianna:

"Did Alesia just throw back on Harry?"

Brianna responded that she did, and Harry just stood there and danced with her. She stated that she disapproved of the setting. In a confessional, she said she asked Harry why he was doing that. The crew members summoned Harry to the shed where they were sitting, where Lara asked him to speak to Brianna.

Ad

Brianna told him how he let Alesia dance on him, to which Harry stated that there was nothing between them. She then asked him how he would feel if she threw it back at a guy. Harry realized his mistake and owned up to it, saying that it was wrong and he shouldn't have done it.

"I know that you would never ever, ever, ever, ever have a bad intention," Brianna said.

Ad

She said she told him that because he was a good person. Harry thanked her for telling him and apologized, reiterating that it shouldn't have happened. Brianna accepted his apology and said it never happened.

While in the car on their way back to the yacht, Harry told Brianna that his actions were eating him up. She reassured him that it was good because she was okay. Lara explained that it was just a misunderstanding. She then asked if he wanted to be her exclusive boyfriend, and he answered in the affirmative.

Ad

Later, in a Below Deck Down Under confessional, Brianna noted that it was weird to think that Harry grinding on Alesia had led her to that moment, but she needed to trust her heart and her instincts to go with it. Meanwhile, in the car, Lara and Adair cheered for the new couple as they hugged and kissed.

Ad

Now, fans are wondering if Harry and Brianna are still dating after they finished filming for Below Deck Down Under season 3. During an interview with The Daily Dish, released on April 22, 2025, the duo revealed they are no longer together. Giving a reason for the end of the courtship, Harry said:

"Bri and I went our separate ways a few months after filming ended. We traveled a bit, but then we had a difficult time with the long-distance relationship."

Ad

For more updates on Harry and Brianna's lives, fans of Below Deck Down Under can follow them on their respective Instagram pages, @harry_van_vliet, and @briiduffield.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More