“You’ll see me a little less”— Leva Bonaparte announces exit from Southern Charm but remains on Southern Hospitality

Leva Bonaparte has revealed that she will be stepping back from Southern Charm after the conclusion of season 10. While she will no longer be a main cast member of the popular reality show, she made it clear that she will not be leaving reality television. In an Instagram statement on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, Leva shared,

"So this isn’t TV goodbye! Just maybe a you’ll see me a little less! 🫶🏽❤️ love yall!"

Leva's exit from the show comes after a season where her presence was notably less frequent. However, she remains an active figure in the Bravo universe through her spinoff, Southern Hospitality.

Leva addresses her decision to step away from Southern Charm

In her Instagram post, Leva Bonaparte explained that her decision to leave Southern Charm was motivated by her desire to focus more on her personal life and business endeavors.

“I am in a place now in my life where I want to have time to focus on Boys and my Joys,” she wrote.

Bonaparte, married to Lamar Bonaparte and shares a son, Lamar Jr., expressed that the time had come for a life reset. Her departure comes after a season in which her role was more limited, and she noted that she had less of a presence compared to previous years. She explained that her current focus is on other projects rather than her reality TV career.

Despite her exit, Leva emphasized her ongoing support for her Southern Charm friends, stating,

“I love my friends on Charm [and] wish them the best and I’ll show up when they need me."

Continued role on Southern Hospitality

While Leva Bonaparte is stepping away from Southern Charm, she clarified that her work on Southern Hospitality remains a priority. The Bravo spinoff, which centers around her restaurant Republic Garden & Lounge in Charleston, has garnered attention for depicting the dynamics among her staff. Bonaparte explained,

“Where you will see me is on Southern Hospitality in full force where I can focus my energy on the business and the show that has really found its footing this year thanks to the fans, the bravo bloggers and the GOAT network @nbc @bravotv!”

In addition to her onscreen presence, Leva and her husband, Lamar, are executive producers of Southern Hospitality, which has been a significant part of their professional lives. Bonaparte expressed excitement for the future of the show, stating,

"I’m working on some pretty cool stuff that I hope to share more of soon!"

The future of Southern Charm and Leva’s limited appearances

Although Leva will no longer be a central figure on the show, fans can expect to see her in a few upcoming scenes. She hinted that she would make appearances at events, stating,

"Maybe you'll see me at a party or two throughout their new season!"

Her involvement with the cast will remain on good terms, and she plans to support the show however she can. Bonaparte's limited appearances will take place during the two-part season 10 reunion, which will air later this month and in early April.

Bonaparte’s announcement marks a shift in her involvement with the show, but her exit does not end her reality TV presence. Fans will still get to see her, but with a reduced role as she focuses on her personal and professional priorities.

"I’ll be stepping away from Southern Charm this year on great terms," she noted.

With this transition, Leva's fans can look forward to seeing her more prominently on Southern Hospitality.

Southern Charm is available to stream on Peacock.

