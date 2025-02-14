"You have to remember something" - When Shark Tank investor Lori Greiner rejected His and Her bar

Jennifer and Michael Gallagher presented His and Her Bar on Shark Tank season 12 episode 9, seeking $50,000 for 10% equity. Their health snack, containing maca root for enhancing intimacy, has generated $2,000 in sales since its 2020 launch. The founders valued their company at $500,000.

Each Shark examined the business model and sales figures. When it came to Lori Greiner, she addressed the founders directly.

"Every entrepreneur thinks they're going to create the next best thing. But you have to remember something. Not every idea you have is going to be that perfect winner right out of the gate but you keep creating and you have no idea if that next thing is going to be your million dollar idea because it could be…I'm sorry I'm out," she stated.

In the end, His and Her Bars entrepreneurs left Shark Tank without any investment.

His and Her Bar received no deal in Shark Tank season 12 episode 9

In Shark Tank, Jennifer and Michael displayed their snack bars, explaining the natural composition that included maca, cashews, almonds, dates, chocolate, vanilla, and cayenne pepper. They offered two purchasing options: a subscription model delivering 12 bars for $39.95 with a three-month commitment or a one-time purchase of 12 bars for $44.28.

The couple detailed their production methods to the Sharks, highlighting their commitment to creating bars without artificial additives. Each product met specific dietary requirements, earning vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO certifications. They explained how the maca root ingredient had been used in Peru to support fertility and increase energy levels.

The presentation in the Tank shifted when the Sharks questioned the sales numbers. With only $2,000 in revenue since launching, the $500,000 valuation raised concerns. The founders explained their early 2020 launch coincided with pandemic restrictions, impacting their market entry.

Mark Cuban examined His and Her Bar's marketing approach but saw limited growth potential. He advised the founders about retail challenges, focusing on high production costs. Barbara Corcoran pointed out distribution hurdles and expressed doubts about the $3.69 price point. She recommended focusing on direct sales channels first.

Kevin O'Leary analyzed the financial model. He questioned the subscription strategy and $500,000 valuation, highlighting the $2,000 sales figure. Daymond John evaluated the packaging design and branding elements. He suggested changes to the retail presentation but ultimately decided against investing.

After each Shark Tank investor declined to invest, they offered business guidance. They advised Jennifer and Michael to reassess their market entry strategy. The panel discussed ways to reduce production costs and build stronger sales channels. This feedback aligned with Lori Greiner's message about persistence through multiple ventures.

Post Tank journey

After the episode aired, His and Her Bar experienced an immediate sales surge. The company reported taking weeks to fulfill orders due to high demand. Their social media channels received messages of support from viewers, creating momentum through the rest of 2021.

The business continued operations until December 2021, maintaining its online sales model. However, by February 2022, Jennifer and Michael posted a message on Instagram announcing changes. The statement expressed gratitude for their Shark Tank appearance while revealing their decision to move toward different business opportunities.

The company ceased production and sales of His and Her Bars. The website went offline, and products became unavailable across all platforms. The founders' final communication thanked their customers and supporters who had joined them throughout their business venture.

This marked the conclusion of His and Her Bar's market presence, approximately two years after their initial launch. The business had managed to create brand recognition through the Shark Tank appearance but ultimately chose to explore new directions in early 2022.

As of February 2025, their Instagram account is set to private.

