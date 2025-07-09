“You send your son pennies”- Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Shakira addresses grievances with Scrappy

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season 13 premiered on July 8. It documented the changing life of Lil Scrappy as he navigated things with his new girlfriend Britney, while handling the mother of his new baby, Shakira.

In the premiere episode, Shakira fought with him for not giving her enough attention and his son enough money.

"You don't take care of your son. You send your son pennies," Shakira said.

She also called out his new girlfriend, Britney, on being a realtor and said that what she really sold was bottles. Scrappy refused to agree with anything Shakira accused him of and walked out to avoid her.

The child Scrappy had with Shakira was his fifth child. He shares children with two other women. One with reality star Erica Dixon and the other three with his ex-wife, Adiz "Bambi" Benson.

The fight between Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Scrappy and Shakira in season 13 premiere

Before sitting for a chat with Shakira, Scrappy came to a Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta confessional and said that he was grateful for his life because everything was happy and healthy.

However, he mentioned that because of his new relationship with Britney, things were chaotic with Shakira.

He told Shakira that she had her baby, so she should focus on living her life as a mother.

"You had your baby, you should take care of him," added Srappy.

He told her that she needed to wean their son off breastmilk and give him other food so he could spend more time with him. He complained that his son didn't know him and that every time he was with him, he would want his mommy.

Shakira, on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta reminded him that they had the baby out of a threesome, so there wasn't much he could expect.

Then, when Shakira went on a rant about how they vibed enough to have that baby, and now he wasn't spending time with her. Scrappy told the cameras that he slept with the wrong girl.

She continued to tell him that she moved there because he asked her to move, and now that she was there, with his son, he was hanging out with Britney.

She accused Britney of selling bottles and stated that she was not a realtor as she claimed to be. Scrappy defended Britney, saying she was a realtor.

Shakira also called him out for not giving her enough attention and reminded him that he only called her to sleep with her.

"You don't take of your son. You're with Britney the realtor," ranted Shakira.

This triggered Scrappy on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta to the point where he stood up and started leaving Shakira's house. She followed him to the door and kept ranting about the things he lacked as a father.

She told him that he didn't take good care of his son and sent him pennies, while Britney, the realtor, got every dime of his money.

Scrappy stated that he couldn't hear what Shakira was saying because whatever she was going on about wasn't true. He stated that he was going to get into his car and leave because he didn't want any kind of argument.

Meanwhile, Shakira followed him out of the house and continued shouting at him, saying he thought she was a Brooklyn street girl, but she was a 43-year-old who had three children. She stated that she was looking out for her children, not him.

Shakira continued yelling as Scrappy sat in his car and began to drift away. She rhetorically asked him if he told his mom she was "crazy" and answered it herself, saying:

"This is crazy".

She said the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star was "crazy" for behaving the way he did and told him she wasn't going to sleep with him at his convenience.

New episodes of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season 13 come out on Tuesdays at 8 pm on MTV.

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More