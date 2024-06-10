P-Valley's second season concluded with several cliffhangers, leaving its fans with a lot of unanswered questions, the most crucial of which was whether Elarica Johnson's character Autumn Hailey Savage would be leaving the show.

Viewers were also surprised when they witnessed Clifford regaining control of The Pynk, Mercedes getting her studio and daughter, and Lil Murda and Clifford being honest about their relationships with friends and family.

Another event that stunned viewers was Miss Mississippi being sent to jail in the season finale due to her violent husband. With so much happening in the season 2 finale, season 3 is expected to be full of surprises.

Katori Hall’s P-Valley is based on her play Pu**y Valley. The first season of the show aired on July 12, 2020, and the second season premiered on June 3, 2020. In October 2022, the show was renewed for a third season.

The show is about the lives of strip club dancers and employees in the Mississippi Delta, who face challenges that put them in danger and make it hard for them to survive.

The official synopsis of the series, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"The Pynk is a popular strip club in Mississippi, where intrigue abounds when the mysterious Autumn is welcomed by Mercedes, the dancer, and Uncle Clifford, the club's discreet owner."

The show stars Katori Hall, Peter Chernin, and Elarica Johnson among others.

10 things to expect in P-Valley season 3

1) Autumn’s fate on the show

Katori Hall, the creator of P-Valley, tweeted and said that the character of Autumn will not return to the show. According to her, Autumn’s character came on the show suddenly and her exit will also be abrupt.

She said:

"Autumn came in on the wind and that is exactly how she left. The strip club is a revolving door, so many women come and go. Autumn was saved by the Pynk and she saved the Pynk. Goodbye, Ms. Autumn Night. # PValley will never be the same."

However, could Autumn still pop up in the next season, and could Katori be misleading her fans to create suspense?

2) Andre and Britney's fate

In P-Valley season 2, Andre decided to move out to Chucalisa to start his new law firm and Britney didn’t seem to like his decision to move out. Fans and viewers will get to know if the couple will stay together in the days to come.

3) Will Andre get his father out of prison?

In season 2 of P-Valley, Andre is seen going to meet his father at the prison. Who did his father kill and will Andre be able to get him out of his prison with the help of his law firm?

4) The Fate of Lil Murda

After Lil Murda killed Pico, he has always watched his back to stay away from danger. In season 2 we see him learning from his mistakes, loving himself and Uncle Clifford, and being more kind to others. There is nothing more for his character to learn and transform into.

There is a high chance that exits the show. Fans might see him getting shot like XXXtentacion who was killed before he could enjoy the peak of his career.

5) Will Miss Roulette snap in season 3?

Roulette who is a ticking time bomb and a problematic character is seen setting the girls out and the safety of the girls is a big issue. What she is doing is illegal and it can be problematic for the club as it will get all the unwanted attention it doesn’t need.

She also lost her brother in the previous season, because of which she must have had a lot of anger and remorse in her at the same time. Whether she snaps in season 3 and shows her anger out will be interesting to see.

6) Will Paster Woodbine create more problems for the casino?

Will the new mayor give problems to Corbin on opening the casino? It will be fascinating to watch what she does in season 3 to stop the casino business since the people want the casino and she doesn't. It won't be simple for her to stop it no matter what the scenario is.

7) Mercedes's fate

Mercedes who left the club and has her studio and her daughter back is now expected to stay lowkey. However, a Mercedes and Terricka storyline could be seen in season 3 of the show, which will explore more on the mother-daughter relationship and also her fate.

8) More news about Corbin's future

In the last season, Corbin was finally shown to be winning, but it will be interesting to see how long he maintains that happiness before his brother Wayne Kyle comes back to ruin his life.

9) Chanisse's fate

In the show P-Valley, Keyshawn’s evil stepmother Chanisse never had good intentions. Fans will get to know if she will be paying a price for that in season 3 and if her character will be gone for good.

10) A better storyline focusing on Alisha

Keyshawn’s father was seen behaving inappropriately with Alisha in P-Valley. It will be interesting to see if this issue will be emphasized more in season 3. Alisha can get a dedicated episode in which she can address the abuse she has faced and get justice.

P-Valley is now streaming on Prime Video.