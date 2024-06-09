Where Was P-Valley Filmed? All Major Filming Locations Explored

The American drama TV series P-Valley, created by Katori Hall, is based on her play Pu*sy Valley. The show debuted on Starz on July 12, 2020, and was renewed for a second season just two weeks after the premiere of its first season, seeing the popularity of the show. Season two premiered on June 3, 2020. Later that year, the show was renewed for a third season.

Set in the Mississippi Delta, P-Valley is about the lives of strip club dancers facing challenges that test their livelihoods and resilience.

As per Rotten Tomatoes, the official synopsis of P-Valley reads as:

"The Pynk is a popular strip club in Mississippi, where intrigue abounds when the mysterious Autumn is welcomed by Mercedes, the dancer, and Uncle Clifford, the club's discreet owner."

Georgia's Atlanta Metropolitan Area served as the filming location for P-Valley seasons 1 and 2. This included the East Point Neighborhood as well as several areas in the city's southwest.

The show stars Shannon Thornton, Nicco Annan, Brandee Evans, and Gail Bean, among others.

All major filming locations of P-Valley explored

The show is filmed in Atlanta, Georgia, even though viewers may believe that it is set in the US state of Mississippi, specifically in the region known as the Dirty Delta. A number of the P-Valley scenes were filmed near Atlanta, Georgia's East Point, and some others in the city's southwest.

In Midtown Atlanta's West Peachtree Street Cheetah Club, a few scenes for season two of this show were filmed. Peach State has always been a favorite filming location for shows like Stranger Things and Ozark on Netflix, among others.

Everything we know about P-Valley season 3

The production for season 3 has kicked off in Atlanta, with an expanded cast joining the upcoming season. Among the new additions as recurring characters are Nicholas G. Sims as Calvin, De’Adre Aziza as Red, Jay Jones as Prince, Brandon J. Dirden as Detective Sykes, Chaz Hodges as Sage, Mortiz J. Williams as Chance, and Bella Blaq as Elaine.

The main cast continues to feature Nicco Annan as Uncle Clifford, Shannon Thornton as Miss Mississippi, Harriett D. Foy as Pastor Woodbine, and Dominic DeVore as Duffy, among others.

On February 23, 2024, Nicco Annan talked about the season 3 release date in an interview with BuzzFeed. He said:

"It's a new day, it's new year, it's 2024. I am sure that the doors of The Pynk will be open very soon. I am not back at work on that project. I am at work on another project that's down in the valley and will give you all a tease and a taste of some good-good in between. But the doors of The Pynk will absolutely be open again soon."

In the show's season 2, which concluded two years ago, viewers saw how the Pynk struggled to keep open during the pandemic. The season provided a closer look at the lives of the club employees as it became challenging to survive in Chucalissa.

The synopsis of season 2 reads as:

"When darkness descends upon Chucalissa, errybody and they mama must fight tooth and talon to survive. While some take flight to perilous new heights, others dig in their stilettos and stand their ground no matter the cost."

P-Valley is now streaming on Starz and Prime Video.