10 things to remember from Season 1 and 2 before you watch Bridgerton Season 3

As fans eagerly anticipate Bridgerton season 3, which is expected to explore the budding romance between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington, it's important to recall key moments from the earlier seasons. These initial episodes established a foundation for the storylines ahead, introducing important plot twists and the development of characters.

Bridgerton season 3 is expected to draw its plot from Julia Quinn's fourth book, Romancing Mr. Bridgerton. To fully grasp the subtleties of the new season, let's look back at 10 essential events from the first two seasons, breaking them down into five critical moments from each season.

Top 10 highlights before watching Bridgerton season 3

From Bridgerton season 1

1) Lady Whistledown’s identity revealed

Bridgerton season 3 - Penelope's secret as Lady Whistledown threatens her safety (image via Netflix)

Finding out that Penelope Featherington is Lady Whistledown was a major turning point. This revelation not only made her character more complex but also left her exposed to potential danger, considering how influential Whistledown's writings are to the upper class of London.

Penelope's secret double life adds an interesting strain to her interactions with other characters of the show, especially with Colin, whom she has feelings for in secret, and her best friend, Eloise, who in season 1 was eager to discover Lady Whistledown's real identity. This secret could lead to various dramatic situations in Bridgerton season 3, especially if her enemies or even the queen herself become more suspicious and start to uncover the truth.

2) Daphne and Simon’s turbulent love story

Daphne and Simon's turbulent love story (Image via Netflix)

Their love story was like a ride full of ups and downs, packed with mix-ups, the weight of societal expectations, and personal battles. However, their path to deep mutual understanding and profound affection highlights a key message of the show: talking things out and facing one's inner challenges are crucial for love to flourish.

As Daphne and Simon figure out life as a married couple and as parents, their journey paints a picture of the kind of romance that others, including Colin and Penelope, might dream of achieving.

3) Anthony’s search for a wife

Anthony's transformation from pragmatism to romance (Image via Netflix)

Anthony Bridgerton’s initial approach to marriage was pragmatic and devoid of romantic notions. This view, largely influenced by his duty as the Viscount, begins to crack as he meets Kate Sharma.

Anthony’s evolution from a rake to a romantic hero exploring the vulnerability of love highlights the potential for change within the rigid structures of their society. It mirrors the internal conflicts Colin might face in his feelings towards Penelope.

4) Eloise’s quest for independence

Eloise's Fight for Freedom (Image via Netflix)

Eloise stands out with her sharp wit and determination to carve her own path, rejecting traditional societal expectations. Her pursuit of independence and disdain for the marriage market is a breath of fresh air and subtly challenges viewers to reconsider the definitions of fulfillment and happiness. Her friendship with Penelope and their contrasting desires create a complex dynamic, especially with secrets now between them.

5)The Queen’s interest in Whistledown

Bridgerton season 3 - Queen's Hunt for Whistledown (Image via Netflix)

Queen Charlotte's obsession with finding out who Lady Whistledown is brings a risk to Penelope's hidden project. This part of the story emphasizes the struggle for control and the big risks of keeping a secret identity. With the queen’s tools and help ready for use, Penelope has to be even more careful in her secret life, making each step she takes full of the possibility of things going wrong.

From Bridgerton season 2

1) Eloise and Penelope’s Fallout

Eloise discovers Penelope's secret as Lady Whistledown (Image via Netflix)

The revelation of Penelope’s secret identity as Lady Whistledown to Eloise tested the bounds of their friendship, leaving a rift that could have lasting effects. This conflict adds a rich layer of drama, emphasizing the complexity of friendships strained by secrets and personal values.

Moving forward, their attempt to mend their relationship or possibly drifting further apart will add an emotional depth to the storyline.

2) Colin’s Hurtful Words

Penelope is heartbroken after Colin says he won't court her (Image via Netflix)

When Penelope overhears Colin dismissing the idea of ever courting her, it serves as a painful blow to her hidden affection for him. This moment is pivotal; it not only influences Penelope’s self-esteem but also sets up a complex foundation for their potential relationship. Colin’s thoughtless remarks and Penelope’s heartbreak hint at the rocky road ahead for these two characters finding their way to each other.

3) Francesca Bridgerton’s introduction

Bridgerton season 3 - Francesca's brief appearances hint at future storylines (Image via Netflix)

Francesca Bridgerton has remained a somewhat enigmatic figure, briefly appearing in the series. Her character's full potential and the dynamics she shares with her siblings are still untapped. As someone who has yet to step into the limelight, Francesca’s future storyline in Bridgerton season 3 could explore new themes and bring fresh perspectives to the Bridgerton family.

4) Anthony and Kate’s Marriage

Bridgerton season 3: Anthony and Kate’s Marriage (Image via Netflix)

As Anthony and Kate navigate their new life together, their relationship provides a model of partnership that emerges from understanding and mutual respect. Their love story, built on overcoming misunderstandings and societal expectations, may serve as a beacon for Colin, especially as he grapples with societal pressures and personal desires in relation to Penelope.

5) Benedict stops painting

Bridgerton season 3 - Faced with questions about his talent, Benedict's struggle reflects broader (Image via Netflix)

The revelation that his place at the Royal Academy was secured through familial influence leaves Benedict questioning his talent and path in life. This subplot not only explores themes of privilege and merit but also Benedict's identity beyond his title. His existential search for purpose might mirror Colin’s introspective journey regarding his feelings for Penelope and his own place within society and his family.

Preparing for Bridgerton season 3, remembering the major events from the first two seasons is crucial. These moments give context to the characters' actions and hint at possible future events, especially considering the complex situations and romantic plots that lie ahead.

The series skillfully combines tales of characters discovering themselves amidst societal norms and drama. Bridgerton season 3 will center on Colin and Penelope, and it seems it will blend challenges with hopeful instances as they navigate their emotions toward one another.