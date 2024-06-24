3 things House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2 did right (and 3 it didn't)

The highly anticipated second episode of the latest season of House of the Dragon released on June 23, 2024. The episode, which was a direct follow-up to the brutal ending of the season premiere, followed along similar lines to the first episode, which featured a slow first and second act and an intense final act.

However, fans expected episode 2 of the latest season of House of the Dragon to feature much more than it did. But House of the Dragon proved with this episode that it is not trying to mimic Game of Thrones and the elements that made it special in any form.

3 ways House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2 was perfect

1) The portrayal of grief

A still from the show (Image via YouTube/@GameofThrones)

The latest episode of the show delivered a huge shocker with the brutal murder of Jaehaerys. Unlike most deaths depicted in the series and its prequel, this episode took time to portray the grief that came with the death of the infant. With close-ups, slowed-down sequences, and effective use of music, this episode depicted the meaning of losing someone.

2) Some big changes that may affect the future

While the first half of the new episode did not explicitly feature a lot, it depicted some changes that will have long-term consequences in the show. This includes Aegon's (Tom Glynn-Carney) decision to remove Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) from the role of the hand.

He instead appointed Criston Cole, who is increasingly becoming the most hated character in the series, as the hand. This decision will have great repercussions in the upcoming episodes of this season.

3) The ending

Much like the first installment of the season, the second episode of House of the Dragon also perfectly executed the ending, with the brilliant sequence between Arryk (Luke Tittensor) and Erryk Cargyll (Elliot Tittensor) serving as a cherry on top. The sequence ended on an ambiguous note, further adding to the tale.

The ending also left a lot to be desired, increasing the anticipation for the next episodes.

3 ways House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2 did not live up to the mark

1) A snoozefest for Game of Thrones fans

Fans who came in expecting a little more action similar to Game of Thrones were probably disappointed by this episode's slow handling of matters. It could also feel like this episode did not have enough matter. However, the show may still make this up in the six episodes that are yet to come.

2) A lack of dragons

Following the footsteps of the first episode of this season, episode 2 also did not feature enough dragon action, as it included only one glimpse of Caraxes.

However, this single glimpse at Caraxes and Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) may prove to be very important for the show's future as viewers get closer to real dragon fights.

3) Rhaenyra and Daemon's screen time

Unlike the previous season of the show, this installment of House of the Dragon has yet to feature enough of Daemon and Rhaenyra. Barring one confrontation, the duo had little to do in the latest episode.

Fans are still waiting to see more action from Rhaenyra at least, who may finally strike back in the next episode after the attempted assassination at the end of episode 2.

The first two episodes of House of the Dragon season 2 and the entire first installment are now streaming on Max.