48 Hours S38 E22: A detailed case overview of Angela Prichard's murder

The murder of Angela Prichard in Bellevue, Iowa, on October 8, 2022, remains a case that raises significant concerns about law enforcement's response to domestic violence threats. As detailed in 48 Hours season 38, episode 22, Could Angela Prichard Have Been Saved, the episode examines the events leading to her death and the systemic failures of the law enforcement.

According to CBS News (March 14, 2025), Angela Prichard had filed multiple police reports against her estranged husband, Christopher Prichard, citing repeated harassment and threats. Despite obtaining a restraining order on September 1, 2022, Christopher continued stalking her.

Law enforcement issued an arrest warrant on September 30 for violating the order, but officers never actively pursued him as per CBS2 Iowa's March 15, 2025 report.

On the morning of October 8, 2022, Christopher ambushed Angela at Mississippi Ridge Boarding Kennels, where she worked, and fatally shot her before fleeing. He was arrested 16 hours later and, in 2024, sentenced to life without parole. The case remains a focal point in discussions about law enforcement accountability and domestic violence intervention.

Angela Prichard obtained a no-contact order in April 2022, but Christopher repeatedly violated it through texts in September without facing any legal consequences

The case of Angela Prichard highlights critical gaps in protective measures for domestic violence victims, as examined in 48 Hours season 38, episode 22, Could Angela Prichard Have Been Saved.

According to CBS2 Iowa (March 15, 2025), Angela filed for a no-contact order against her estranged husband, Christopher Prichard, in April 2022 following his arrest for domestic violence. However, despite the order, he violated it multiple times in September, frequently sending her threatening messages. Law enforcement did not take substantial action in response to these violations.

Christopher’s harassment escalated in the months following Angela’s decision to separate from him. As reported by MovieDelic (March 15, 2025), he installed surveillance cameras in her home, placed a tracking device on her car, and left intimidating notes. Police intervention remained minimal, with officers often issuing verbal warnings instead of taking formal action.

It was only in August that Angela was granted a restraining order after Christopher sent her threatening texts, including, “It is going to get real f***ing ugly” and claims that he would “destroy her business”.

However, even after the restraining order was put in place on September 1, 2022, Christopher continued to violate it. He was arrested on September 15 for leaving a handwritten note on Angela’s doorstep but was released after just one night in jail as per CBS News on March 14, 2025.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant for Christopher on September 30 after he ignored court orders but never made a real effort to find him. Bellevue was a small town. Christopher wasn’t hard to track down, yet no one followed up.

On the morning of October 8, 2022, Angela walked into work at Mississippi Ridge Boarding Kennels, unaware that Christopher had already broken in the night before. He knew the access codes. He had been waiting. The second she spotted him, she called 911. But before officers could get there, he fired a 20-gauge shotgun. Her last words- "Chris!" were caught on the emergency call as per CBS News, March 14, 2025.

Christopher took off immediately. He managed to stay on the run for 16 hours before officers arrested him for first-degree murder and robbery. His trial didn’t wrap up until 2024, but the verdict came fast. Life in prison with no parole. That was the sentence.

Angela Prichard’s family later sued Bellevue police for failing to act despite her repeated calls for help. A federal judge dismissed the case in January 2025, saying there wasn’t enough evidence to prove wrongdoing. The family has since appealed the ruling.

Stay tuned for more updates.

