5 Asha Banks movies and shows to watch if you liked her in My Fault: London

Asha Banks is an English actress and singer. She began her career in theatre on the West End. Born in St Albans, Hertfordshire, she took drama classes growing up. Her breakthrough success was in the movie My Fault: London, which is the English-language remake of Mia Culpa.

Ad

Her other acting credits include roles in The Magic Flute, A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, and Rebel Cheer Squad. Viewers who liked her performance in My Fault: London can check the list below for some of her other work on TV and screen.

EastEnders, Blue, and other shows and movies featuring Asha Banks

1) The Magic Flute (2022)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Florian Sigl and based on an opera by Wolfgang Mozart, this German musical fantasy movie is about a young boy, Tim, who attends a music school and must navigate through first love, a strict headmaster, and doubts about his singing.

Ad

Trending

However, he finds a magical portal in the school’s library, which pulls him into a dreamy world of opera. Asha Banks plays the role of Princess Pamina of The Night and delivers a whimsical performance. The movie is a unique watch.

Where to watch - Prime Video

2) A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder (2024)

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Based on a novel by Holly Jackson, this British mystery thriller series is created by Poppy Cogan and stars Asha Banks, Emma Myers, and others. The show is about a young girl at school Pip (Myers), who is curious to solve a local case of disappearance in her town.

Ad

She enlists the help of her friends and decides to uncover the mystery behind the case and present her investigations as a school project. Asha Banks plays the role of Cara Ward, who is Pip’s best friend. Banks gives a believable performance as a supportive friend.

Where to watch - Netflix

3) Rebel Cheer Squad (2022)

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

A spin-off series to Get Even, this British teen thriller show is created by Holly Phillips and is based on the books by Gretchen McNeil. The show has an ensemble cast of Renne Bailey, Amelia Brooks, Lashay Anderson, and others.

Ad

The show revolves around a group of school girls, who form a group to expose the bullies who try to rule the school. Asha Banks has a recurring role in the series as Brooke and she gives a decent performance as a budding actor.

Where to watch - Netflix

4) EastEnders (1985)

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Created by Julia Smith and Tony Holland, this British soap opera has been airing since 1985 and is set around the East End of London. The show revolves around the residents of the area and the personal challenges that they encounter.

Ad

The commercially and critically acclaimed show is an iconic part of British pop culture and Asha Banks has appeared in multiple episodes of the show in the guise of various characters. It is also the show where she made her TV debut and delivered a disciplined performance.

Where to watch - Prime Video

5) Blue (2014)

Still from the movie (Image via Blue)

Directed by Ani Laurie and starring Asha Banks, Alan J Mirren, and others, this musical drama is a short film about Blue (played by Bila Benassou), who is a jazz singer, a mother, an artist, and a writer. Even though she is extremely talented, she struggles to maintain custody of her daughter.

Ad

The short film is a moving and sensitive look at the struggles of a newly divorced mother, who is trying her best to keep her daughter happy. Banks plays the role of the daughter, Jessica, and delivers a nuanced performance as a young child who is trying to understand her parents’ separation.

Where to watch - YouTube

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and choose a movie or show of their liking.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback