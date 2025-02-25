Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 14: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 14, titled Acid Test, is set to air on NBC on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET. The episode picks up after Mitch Ripley’s suspension and Dean Archer’s struggle to stay in control. With the hospital’s reputation at stake, emotions are running higher than ever.

Episode 14 promises plenty of drama as Mitch’s reckless actions threaten his career and freedom. At the same time, Dean starts acting strangely just as a big hospital inspection begins. As the team fights to save their patients and their own futures, the episode will bring a mix of intense moments and unexpected laughs.

In Season 10, Episode 13, titled Take a Look in the Mirror, the doctors faced tough personal battles. Mitch’s reckless actions got him suspended, and Jackie struggled through a difficult custody fight. Dr. Asher supported Eva, a woman dealing with a risky pregnancy after a traumatic event. Friendships and relationships were pushed to the limit as the team fought to get through their hardest day yet.

Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 14 airs on Wednesday

Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 14, called Acid Test, will air on NBC on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET. The show keeps viewers hooked with intense medical cases and emotional stories. New episodes come out every Wednesday, as the doctors at Gaffney deal with life, death, and their own personal struggles

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time 5 PM Eastern Standard Time 8 PM Central European Time 2 AM India Standard Time 5:30 AM

Where to watch Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 14

Fans can watch Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 14 live on NBC during its regular timeslot. For the fans who prefer streaming their shows, the episode will be available on Peacock the following day. Peacock offers two subscription options that include Premium for $7.99/month (with ads) and Premium Plus for $13.99/month (fewer ads and offline viewing).

What to expect from Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 14

In Season 10 Episode 14 of Chicago Med, things get intense when the hospital gets a surprise visit from the National Accreditation Board of Hospitals. Dean Archer accidentally takes a drug, causing chaos at the worst possible time. Meanwhile, Mitch Ripley’s life falls apart as he risks losing his job, and maybe even his freedom.

Dr. Hannah Asher and Naomi race to figure out what’s making a young patient critical. With careers, relationships, and lives on the line, this episode brings plenty of drama, emotional moments, and even a few laughs as the doctors try to hold everything together.

A recap of Season 10 Episode 13 before Episode 14 arrives

In Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 13, Take a Look in the Mirror, the characters faced tough struggles and painful choices. Dr. Ripley lost control, got into a fight, and was suspended. Dr. Asher cared for Eva, a patient dealing with an ectopic pregnancy and the trauma of an assault.

At the same time, Jackie fought her manipulative ex for custody of her child, and Maggie made sure a transgender woman with dementia received kind, respectful care. Relationships fell apart as Dr. Asher broke up with Ripley, and Dr. Charles ended things with Jackie. Even with all the heartbreak, there were moments of hope and strength, leading to even more drama in Episode 14.

Fans of Chicago Med can watch the new episodes of Season 10 on NBC and Peacock.

