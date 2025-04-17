5 best Bella Ramsey shows and movies to watch if you like her in The Last of Us season 2

Bella Ramsey is an English actress who gained popularity for playing the role of Lyanna Mormont on the Game of Thrones and for playing the character of Ellie on The Last of Us. The actress is known for her spirited performances and is able to portray her roles with ferociousness and strong emotions.

Ad

Ramsey has starred in other shows and movies like The Worst Witch and Catherine Called Birdy. She has also lent her voice for the animated series, Hilda, and voiced the title role. Ramsey has earned nominations at the Emmys and the Golden Globes and also at other awards like BAFTAs and Critics’ Choice for her work.

Viewers who enjoyed her performance in the recently released The Last of Us season 2, can check out the list below for some of her other work.

Ad

Trending

Enjoy Apple TV+'s thought provoking new show HERE

Hilda, Game of Thrones, and other movies and shows of Bella Ramsey

1) Catherine Called Birdy (Amazon Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Bella Ramsey, Andrew Scott, and others, this medieval comedy movie is directed by Lena Dunham and is based on a novel by Karen Cushman. The movie is set in 13th century England and Ramsey plays the lead role of Birdy/Catherine.

Ad

The film is a coming-of-age comedy and Ramsey displays her acting range in the movie as she plays a ferocious teenager who declines her father’s plan to marry her off as a way of securing the family’s dire finances. The actress is able to portray comedy and anger in the role and does an able job. Ramsey also earned a nomination at the Critics’ Choice Awards for best young performer.

Ad

2) Hilda (Netflix)

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Based on the graphic novel series by Luke Pearson, this animated series is directed by Andy Coyle and Megan Ferguson and revolves around an adventurous 11-year-old girl, Hilda, who movies away from home in the forest to a city and gets into various adventures as she befriends dangerous monsters.

Ad

Bella Ramsey lends the voice for Hilda and the show proves that she can emote strongly, even if it is only through her voice. The show was a critical and commercial hit and Ramsey received a nomination at the British Animation Awards for best voice performance.

3) Game of Thrones (Amazon Prime Video)

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Created by David Benioff and DB Weiss and based on the novels by George RR Martin, this popular fantasy drama series has a huge ensemble cast and revolves around the noble families of Westeros and Essos, as they fight for the Iron Throne.

Ad

Bella Ramsey starred in the show as Lyanna Mormont and it became her breakthrough role. Her character, Lyanna, heads the House Mormont at the age of 10 and displayed impressive leadership skills and courage. Ramsey embodied the role and delivered an impressive performance.

4) The Worst Witch (Netflix)

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Based on the book series by Jill Murphy, this fantasy drama children’s series stars Bella Ramsey, Jenny Richardson, and others. Directed by Brian Grant and developed by Emma Reeves, the show is about Mildred Hubble (Bella Ramsey), who is a young witch who enters an academy to hone her gifts.

Ad

However, she and her friends, often get into trouble at the academy and have to face the ire of the strict deputy headmistress and the caring headmistress. The show aired for four seasons and Ramsey played the protagonist for three seasons. This show catapulted Ramsey to fame as she received a BAFTA award for being the best young performer.

5) Becoming Elizabeth (Amazon Prime Video)

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Created by Anya Reiss and starring Alicia von Rittberg, Bella Ramsey, Tom Cullen, and others, this historical drama series, revolves around the growing up years of Queen Elizabeth I, who was the only surviving child of Anne Boleyn and Henry VIII.

Ad

The show is set in the 16th century and Ramsey plays the role of Lady Jane Gray. The show received positive reviews and is Ramsay’s first adult lead role. As Lady Jane, who ruled England for only nine days, Ramsey displays strength and embodies her character’s elegance. Bella therefore delivers a mature performance.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and check out the performances of Bella Ramsey.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deeya Aakriti Haque Deeya Aakriti Haque is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda. She has been writing for over 2 years in the field of entertainment. Previously, she was associated with Vistara's in-flight magazine and covered various topics including lifestyle, pop culture, literature, beauty, and more.



She holds a Bachelor’s in English Honors from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a Master’s in English from Delhi University. Deeya sets herself apart as a pop culture writer through her in-depth research and unique perspective, often including intriguing pop trivia in her articles.



She admires the actress Jodie Foster for her acting prowess, perseverance, and elegance. Apart from not being busy writing about the latest trends, Deeya loves watching movies, particularly horror and psychological thrillers, and listening to classic 80s American music. Know More