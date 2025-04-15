"She can be Ellie without even trying" — Fans claim The Last of Us season 2 missed the perfect Ellie

The Last of Us season 2 has reignited one of the show's most divisive debates about whether Bella Ramsey is the right choice to play Ellie. Set five years after the events of the original season, The Last of Us season 2 follows a 19-year-old Ellie who is emotionally guarded and grappling with the truth about Joel’s past actions.

Ad

According to a FandomWire report dated April 14, 2025, Ramsey’s portrayal of a cold, detached Ellie has drawn polarized reactions. On Reddit, however, one growing consensus is that actress Cailee Spaeny not only looks the part but also would’ve embodied the character.

Reddit user drsujirokimimami summed up the core sentiment of the debate, stating:

"She can be Ellie without even trying. Bella can't be Ellie no matter how much she tries."

Ad

Trending

Enjoy Apple TV+'s thought provoking new show HERE

The comment criticized both the writing and delivery in Bella Ramsey’s portrayal as flat and exaggerated.

Comment byu/IISlickII from discussion inTheLastOfUs2 Expand Post

Ad

Other Redditors shared similar views.

"What could have been… literally perfect casting. Now we get Bella mumbling her goddamn lines that are already cringe enough due to the writing and delivering with zero emotion."- one commenter added, frustrated by what they see as a missed opportunity in adapting such an iconic character.

"Also I just can't imagine Bella smoking pot, meanwhile Cailee looks exactly like a rebel girl who would smoke some weed just for the taste."- one Redditor remarked.

Ad

"Cailee Spaeney is a dead ringer for Ellie, who is and always has been gay. So are they then saying Ellie doesn’t “look gay”enough?? Lmfao" — one critic wrote.

However, not all Redditors were on board with the negativity toward Bella Ramsey.

"I mean yes is Bella the wrong choice for Ellie? Yes. But I think we all need to chill. She is a young actress trying to do her best. They picked her. Let’s just try to enjoy the show." one viewer wrote.

Ad

"Episode 1 sucked man. wtf did I just watch? Endless dialogue stacked atop characters we don't care about. Crazy..." another user commented.

Why do viewers want Cailee Spaeny as Ellie in The Last of Us season 2?

Expand Tweet

Ad

The debate over Ellie’s casting reignited following the premiere of The Last of Us season 2, episode titled Future Days, on April 13, 2025. According to FandomWire, the divide stems from a perception that Ramsey does not resemble the video game’s Ellie, who had softer facial features and distinct expressions that fans felt emotionally connected to.

As noted in a Slatereport dated April 12, 2025, Spaeny’s physical resemblance to the character, combined with her recent roles in Alien: Romulus and Civil War, sparked a wave of TikTok fan edits and Reddit threads calling her the “real Ellie.”

Ad

The sentiment is not just based on appearance, fans claim Spaeny’s acting exudes the same kind of rebellious energy that Ellie is known for.

Fans flood Cailee Spaeny’s comment section with Ellie GIFs and references

Ad

Beyond Reddit and TikTok, the push for Spaeny as Ellie has spilled over into her Instagram profile. Comments under unrelated posts feature animated GIFs of Ellie from the video game, with replies reading “My Ellie” and “Why aren’t you playing Ellie in The Last of Us?”

Some of the top replies include side-by-side comparisons of Spaeny with the game’s character, with users tagging casting directors and demanding a reboot. These interactions reflect the emotional investment of fans, many of whom appear more driven by visual nostalgia than performance critique in The Last of Us season 2.

Ad

Despite the backlash, Bella Ramsey’s performance in The Last of Us season 2 has been praised by critics for its emotional depth. As the season progresses, many believe viewers may come to better appreciate her portrayal of Ellie.

Stay tuned for more updates on The Last of Us season 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Santanu Das Santanu Das is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. He honed his innate talent for storytelling and cultural analysis while pursuing a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. Growing up captivated by Hollywood films such as Forrest Gump, The Pursuit of Happyness, Dead Poets Society, and more, Santanu developed a deep appreciation for cinema and enjoys looking beyond the surface of entertainment.



With a keen eye for detail and an 'early mover mindset,' Santanu actively navigates the popular culture landscape, often spotting trends before they gain traction. This proactive approach enables him to craft timely and relevant content that resonates with readers, bridging the gap between contemporary trends and their societal impact.



Santanu admires celebrities like Christian Bale and Freddie Mercury for their dedication to their craft and their ability to push boundaries with each project. Additionally, IShowSpeed has caught his attention as an influential figure who embodies Gen Z humor.



To unwind, Santanu enjoys listening to podcasts, pushing through a workout at the gym, and exploring the outdoors. Know More