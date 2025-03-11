5 best Better Things episodes to rewatch

Better Things is a comedy-drama created by Pamela Adlon and Louis C.K. The series revolves around Sam, played by Adlon, a divorced actress who tries to raise three daughters on her own. The show also features Mikey Madison as the eldest daughter Max, who is aggressive but loving, and Hannah Alligood plays Frankie, the rebellious middle child. Olivia Edward plays Duke—Sam’s youngest and soft-natured daughter.

The show has been critically praised for its themes of single mothers, parenthood, and growing up. Viewers who like Better Things and want to give it a rewatch can check the list below for five of its best episodes to rewatch.

Disclaimer: The article is solely based on the writer's opinion.

Only Women Bleed, She's Fifty, and other episodes from Better Things to rewatch

1) Listen to the Roosters - season 4, episode 10

Still from the show (Image via FX)

This episode of Better Things, is dedicated to the strength and beauty of mother-daughter relationships. In season 4 episode 10, Sam addresses the viewers before the episode begins, which is a first. She states that the episode is a tribute to the city of Los Angeles, which she loves. The episode revolves around the issues that Sam and her three daughters face, but it is a special episode.

The episode cleverly uses music, and some of the scenes are evocative and showcase the show's cinematography. One scene in particular is when Sam and her daughters are playing on the beach, and "Nightswimming" by REM is playing. Sam again breaks the fourth wall and looks at the audience to show that this is her peace.

2) Only Women Bleed - season 1, episode 10

Still from the show (Image via FX)

This season 1 episode of Better Things is all about the strength it takes to raise children and the power of parenthood. The 10th episode revolves around Sam taking her daughters to school and getting busy on a film sets. However, Duke gets sick and there is no one to take care of her.

Further, Frankie is sent home from school,, and it is revealed that she has issues with other students and is trying to find her own identity as an adolescent woman. The episode is beautiful and heartwarming as Sam tries to be there for her daughters, who are going through their own issues growing up.

3) Shake the Cocktail - season 3, episode 12

Still from the show (Image via FX)

In the third season of Better Things, episode 12 focuses on the themes of growing up and reflections on parenthood. Frankie decides to leave home and live on her own because she feels suffocated by the constant presence of her mom and sisters. However, Sam does not take this lightly and cannot let her daughter leave. This leads to an argument in the show.

However, the episode is nuanced as it shows Sam reflecting and pondering over many of her parenting decisions. The episode is for every parent who has been forced to reflect on the way they take care of their children. Pamela Adlon wrote the script and presented a poignant yet sharp episode, which she refuses to end on a neat note—reflecting the raw reality.

4) Woman is the something of the something - season 1, episode 4

Still from the show (Image via FX)

This episode of Better Things revolves around the issues surrounding aging and body image that are pervasive for women. Season 1 episode 4 begins with Sam realizing that she is aging and wants to still look her best. Even though she does not believe in plastic surgeries and changing oneself, she is forced to reconsider as her body is sagging and has lines around her eyes.

The episode is a nuanced look at how women are influenced by the beauty standards set for women in society, even if they are modern, free, and independent. Sam ultimately makes an appointment and visits the plastic surgeon. Sam’s character throughout the episode is a striking reflection of today’s women still being forced to conform to a beauty ideal. The episode looks at all the pertinent issues facing today's women.

5) She’s Fifty - season 4, episode 2

Still from the show (Image via FX)

Season 4 episode 2 of Better Things looks at important issues such as career and parenthood that often make women feel behind in life. Sam reflects upon her career growth after she is asked to audition for a role that she made famous in the first place. The show therefore presents a commentary upon the short span that women have in the entertainment business.

Further, Sam feels lost as she realizes that other people around her have grown in their careers, while she has stayed stagnant. The question is a pressing one, as it is something that everyone has experienced in their lives. However, the episode ends on a good note as Sam realizes that she has given life to three amazing and fierce daughters and that it is her true wealth in life.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and check out some of the best episodes of Better Things.

