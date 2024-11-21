5 best characters from Arcane Season 2 (so far)

A steampunk action-adventure animated series, Arcane, is created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee and features the voices of Ella Purnell as Jinx/Powder, Hailee Steinfeld as Vi, and others. Produced by the French animation studio, Fortiche, for Riot Games, the show is a part of the League of Legends franchise and focuses on two sisters, Jinx and Vi.

The show follows the troubled lives of the two sisters, who take different paths in life. While one works for good, the other joins a crime lord. The series is set in the two worlds of utopian Piltover and the underbelly of Zaun. Appreciated for its animation, worldbuilding, character complexities, and action, the show has received universal acclaim.

The show’s second season was released on Netflix on November 9, 2024, and has already introduced a host of new characters that are well-defined and enigmatic. Viewers can check the list below to learn more about the new additions.

Lest, Steb, and other new character in Arcane Season 2 so far

1) Maddie Nolan

Still of Maddie (Image via Netflix)

As the junior officer of Caitlyn’s team of Enforcers, Maddie Nolan has an enigmatic personality. With a bubbly yet strong presence, she makes quite an impression in every scene of Arcane 2. Even though she has a warm exterior, she never empathizes with the Zaunites. Maddie Nolan shares many similarities with Caitlyn’s idealist nature in Arcane Season 1. Her well-rounded character gives a lot of scope to take her in different directions.

2) Steb

Still of Steb (Image via Netflix)

Even though Steb has not unleashed his full powers yet, his silent yet intimidating presence is an interesting addition to Arcane 2. He is introduced as Maddie Nolan’s partner and as an Enforcer who joins Caitlyn’s strike team. Similar to Maddie, he is driven by a desire to help people and lets his actions do the talking. Steb is also biased and loyal towards Caitlyn.

3) Loris

Still of Loris (Image via Netflix)

Wise, morally sound, and an experienced fighter, Loris, is quickly becoming an important new character in this season of Arcane. He is a veteran Enforcer and a part of Caitlyn’s team. He wants to do good by others and has the most expertise in his skills. Yet, Loris also has a warm personality. His acute sense is highlighted when the rest of the Piltovers cheer on Caitlyn’s promotion, but Loris knows that her ascension is a mistake.

4) Isha

Still of Isha (Image via Netflix)

Introduced as a scared and poor girl, Isha quickly becomes an important character that causes significant changes in Arcane 2. She finds Jinx when she is trying to run away from a group of gangsters. Isha’s innocence and big eyes, quickly remind viewers of her similarities to Jinx’s younger self, Powder. From playing a pivotal role in Jinx and Vi’s fight to Jinx escaping Vi and Caitlyn, Isha is an important addition.

5) Lest

Still of Lest (Image via Netflix)

Always stylish and mystical, Lest, is a Vastaya and Mel's informant. The two also share a past, which makes her character an interesting addition to Arcane 2. It is also interesting to note that Lest shares a distaste for politics. Even though she has appeared rarely till now, Lest’s manipulative personality and potential for a backstory make her an intriguing addition, who should be explored further.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and read about the new characters that have been added to the show till now. Other characters that have been hinted at in the first season and could enter season 2 include Warwick, Blitzcrank, and Dr. Mundo from League of Legends.

