5 best episodes from Reacher season 3

Based on the novels by Lee Child, Reacher is a gripping action and crime series starring Alan Ritchson as the title character. Developed by Nick Santora, the show follows a former U.S. Army military police officer who embarks on deadly adventures while taking on dangerous criminals.

Known for its high-octane action sequences, Reacher has garnered a strong fan following. Season 3 of Reacher is based on Child’s novel, Persuader, and continues the character's journey with new challenges and confrontations. Fans of the show can check out some of the most notable episodes from season 3 below.

Persuader, Smoke on the Water, and other best episodes from Reacher season 3

1) LA Story

Still from the show

In season 3, episode 7, the protagonist and Duffy travel to Los Angeles to gather more information about the drug lord Darien Prado. Duffy had initially been investigating Prado, but a warrant error revoked her investigation. The episode focuses more on story development and the dynamic between Reacher and Duffy, making it significant despite having little action.

Through some sleuthing and blackmail, Reacher and Duffy track down Zachary and discover that Xavier Quinn is about to sell contraband weapons to Yemeni buyers. Alongside their investigative work, the two also develop a mutual attraction and become intimate, which propels the story forward.

2) Persuader

Still from the show

The first episode of season 3 starts with a bang. Like earlier seasons, the action takes place in Maine, where the protagonist rescues a character named Richard from a kidnapping attempt. However, Reacher mistakenly shoots a police officer, which results in some characteristic intense chase sequences.

However, it is later revealed that the whole kidnapping was a setup that included Reacher, Duffy, and her two colleagues. The four of them devised this plan to gain access to Zachary Beck’s illegal business activities. To do so, they need to get close to Richard, who is Zachary’s son. This is the first time Reacher puts on a façade and shows the audience that he can be an effective mole as well.

3) Dominique

Still from the show

Season 3 has many twists and turns and introduces some memorable characters. Episode 4 introduces Dominique, a fiery and passionate E7 Sergeant from the First Class, who has the same skills and bravery as Reacher. She assists the protagonist as he uncovers that Julis McCabe is Francis Xavier Quinn, a former U.S. military intelligence lieutenant colonel who turned into an arms dealer.

Reacher finds out that Quinn was behind a case involving Roland Gorowski. Dominique gives a brilliant but short-lived performance, as she is brutally killed by Quinn later in the episode. The episode is important as it provides new dimensions to Reacher’s character and plotline.

4) Smoke on the Water

Still from the show

In season 3, episode 6, Reacher finally arrives undercover at Zachary’s house, but his cover is quickly blown. This leads to a prolonged action scene, full of tactical and stealthy fights. The action moves from fast-paced and chaotic to slow and meticulous. From the shootout in the front yard to Reacher's escape into the woods, the action is just the beginning.

Alan's character plays smartly, covering himself in mud and silently, quickly, starts taking out all of Beck’s men. Set in the pitch darkness, the whole scene is stellar, filled with thrills. The episode is also memorable for featuring Quinn going ballistic when he realizes that Zachary has been careless and allowed an undercover federal agent inside his home.

Angry at Zachary’s mistakes, Quinn forces his son, Richard, to pay by making him relive his traumas, and play Russian Roulette in front of his dad.

5) Unfinished Business

Still from the show

The final episode of season 3 ensures that viewers do not miss out on action or fight sequences. Reacher, Duffy, and Villanueva, save Zachary from a fake setup and take him to his home’s compound, where a birthday party for Zachary is underway. It is revealed that the party is actually a front for Quinn’s business dealings with the Yemeni gun buyers.

Reacher and his team disperse across the property to rescue hostages and stop Quinn. The episode is quite impactful as each character gets a power-packed action moment. From Duffy shooting someone to Villanueva electrocuting someone’s hand in the toilet, the episode packs a punch.

However, the best part is when the protagonist and Paulie face off in a brutal fight. The two have had a tense relationship throughout the season, and during the finale, the two fight using pure brute force, without any weapons. The scene, which lasts over fifteen minutes, is a fitting end to the series. From the barn to the ocean, the fight is top-notch.

Viewers can explore the list and revisit some of the most unforgettable episodes from the show.

