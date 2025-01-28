5 best Lily Gladstone performances to watch if you loved her in Killers of the Flower Moon

Lily Gladstone is an American actress whose breakout role was in the movie Killers of the Flower Moon, where she portrayed an Osage woman. She is of Piegan Blackfeet, Nez Perce, and European heritage and was the first Native American to win a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress.

For her performance in the film, she was also nominated for an Oscar. After making her debut in Jimmy P: Psychotherapy of a Plains Indian, she appeared in several independent films and various TV shows.

Gladstone has received critical acclaim, and viewers who enjoy her acting can check the list below for some of her other work on screen.

First Cow, Under the Bridge, and other movies and shows featuring Lily Gladstone

1) Certain Women (Amazon Prime Video)

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Kelly Reichardt and starring Lily Gladstone, Laura Dern, Kristen Stewart, and others, this drama film is based on the short stories of Maile Meloy.

The movie revolves around three women who are interconnected as they try to find their voices in a patriarchal society. The film received critical acclaim, with Gladstone portraying Jamie, a rancher, with remarkable skill.

2) First Cow (Amazon Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Based on the novel by Jonathan Raymond and also directed by Kelly Reichardt, this movie features John Magaro, Lily Gladstone, and others. The story follows a cook and a Chinese immigrant who steal milk from an Englishman's cow to bake and sell biscuits.

The two decide to get the milk for one last time but get into trouble. This critically acclaimed film is compelling, with Gladstone playing the Chief Factor’s wife and displaying her range.

3) Jimmy P: Psychotherapy of a Plains Indian (Amazon Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Benicio del Toro, Michelle Thrush, Lily Gladstone, and others, this French drama directed by Arnaud Desplechin is based on the book by George Devereux.

The film revolves around a Blackfoot Native American (Benicio) who returns to his home after World War II and suffers from PTSD. A French doctor, George, is called in to look at him and uses psychoanalysis. The impactful movie received critical acclaim, with Gladstone playing a vital role.

4) Room 104 (Amazon Prime Video)

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Created by Mark Duplass and Jay Duplass, this anthology series is set in an American roadside motel room, with each episode covering the varied experiences of different guests.

The series spans multiple genres, including thriller, horror, and comedy. Various actors appear in different episodes. The show has received positive reviews, and Lily Gladstone showcased her acting abilities in one of the episodes.

5) Under the Bridge (Disney Plus)

Still from the show (Image via Disney Plus)

Starring Riley Keough and Lily Gladstone, this true crime drama series is based on a book by Rebecca Godfrey and developed by Quinn Shephard.

Gladstone delivers a stellar performance as a local police officer investigating the true-life murder case of a young girl who went to a party and never reached home. The actresses’ subtle yet powerful performance got her a nomination for an Emmy Award.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and choose a show or movie of their liking.

