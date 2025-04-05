5 best villains from Reacher season 3

Starring Alan Ritchson in the titular character, Reacher, is an action and crime series that is based on the book series by Lee Child. The show has three seasons until now and has received positive reviews. The third season focuses on Reacher, a former U.S. army military police officer, who must stop a dangerous and illegal exporter of weapons.

The show has various twists and turns and as the hero gets closer to the main enemy, there are several other enigmatic villains, that he must deal with. The series is known for its fight sequences and larger-than-life villains and therefore, here are five of the best villains in the third season of the show.

Francis, Angel, and other villains from Reacher season 3

1) Angel “Angel Doll” Dole

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Played by Manuel Rodriguez-Saenz, Angel is one of the most deceptive villains in season three. He has a disheveled appearance, but he has razor-sharp perception skills and intelligence. He is a part of Zachary’s crew and is a henchman, who does all his dirty work. However, even though the hero does not take him seriously initially, Angel proves that he is certainly more dangerous than he looks.

His backstory involves him to be a member of the army, but he received a dishonorable discharge because he sexually assaulted a Lieutenant Colonel. Angel has no morality and can pull a gun on anyone. He is also the first one to catch Reacher’s inconsistencies and deduce that he is a fed who is acting as one of Zachary’s men.

2) John Cooper

Ronnie Rowe (Image via Getty)

John Cooper is introduced as the bodyguard of Richard in the show's season three. Played by Ronnie Rowe, he is kidnapped and kept in custody when Reacher, Susan, Guillermo, and Steven, set up a fake kidnapping. Cooper is kept hostage to extract information from him about the undercover agent who went missing in Zachary’s estate, but Cooper does not expose any secrets.

He also does not shy away from disrespecting women and calling them names. He therefore does come across as a brute but he is also highly manipulative. During an episode, Eliot is left alone with Cooper and the two begin to bond with each other. This makes Eliot sympathetic towards Cooper and he obliges him when he requests for a smoke. However, Cooper’s duplicity is seen when he uses the opportunity to kill the agent and proves that he can use anyone.

3) Zachary Beck

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Played by Anthony Michael Hall, Zachary is one of the central villains in the show's season three. He is introduced as the owner of a rugs import company but lives a life of extravagant richness, which makes Reacher suspicious. Eventually, it is revealed that his rug business is a front for more nefarious businesses. Beck is shown to have massive connections, which help him to keep his things in movement and avoid any governmental suspicion.

When his business is leaked however, he turns his rug shop into an illegal gun-running operation. While Zachary looks like an old-fashioned villain and he even tests the loyalty of Reacher to the maximum, as the season progresses, it is revealed that he is merely a middleman and the real power lies with someone else. His only redeeming trait is that he loves his son a lot and wants to keep him safe.

4) Paulie Van Hoven

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Paulie is the traditional villain in season three and is tall and muscular. Played by Olivier Richters, he is a mammoth and even Reacher feels small in front of him. He is introduced as Zachary’s bodyguard but in the past, he was a member of the U.S. army and was demoted for countless assault charges. His presence is an enigma and he hates the hero from the very beginning.

His character’s main trait is that he is immensely powerful because of his physique and therefore, the final fight between Reacher and Paulie is extremely memorable. Even though Paulie overpowers Reacher, the hero is able to subdue him and Paulie’s death is an important moment of the show.

5) Francis Xavier Quinn

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Played by Brian Tee, Francis is the mastermind of season three and is the one who handles Zachary like a puppet. He is known as Julius McCabe to the world and everyone fears him as an illegal weapons trader, but Reacher knows that he was Francis in the army intelligence and was a Lieutenant Colonel. However, he did espionage and sold confidential state secrets for classified weapons.

It was Reacher who shoots Quinn off a cliff and believes that he is dead, but he comes back as Julius and with amnesia. Even though his memory is weak, he does not hesitate in using Zachary and his family like a pawn and can deal strongly with gun dealers and even hang or kill anyone he is angry with. Francis is shown to have zero morale and there is strong evil and revenge within him.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and check out the vicious villains in the show.

