5 chilling details about Amanda Blackburn's brutal murder

On November 10, 2015, Amanda Blackburn, a 28-year-old pregnant woman and wife of an Indianapolis pastor, was brutally shot and killed in her home. The murder occurred during a violent home invasion. Amanda, who was 13 weeks pregnant, was found seriously injured and later died in the hospital. One of the reasons the case gained nationwide attention was that her young child was also present in the home at the time of the crime.

Ad

The investigation revealed that Amanda's home was targeted by a gang of three men who were carrying out a series of armed robberies in the area. The suspects—Larry Taylor, Jalen Watson, and Diano Gordon—had already burglarized several homes. Amanda was home alone when the attack occurred and was beaten and shot multiple times during the incident.

According to People, her husband, Davy Blackburn, returned home from the gym to find her in a pool of her own blood and called emergency services. The attack was part of a wider crime series that involved multiple violent incidents.

Ad

Trending

The show, On the Case With Paula Zahn, featured this case in the season 27 episode 11 titled Why Would Someone Shoot Amanda?

5 key facts about Amanda Blackburn's brutal murder explored

1) The accused stayed and watched Amanda Blackburn bleed out after shooting her

Amanda's murderer watched her bleed out (Image via Pexels)

According to CBS News, Larry Taylor admitted that he shot Amanda and then bent over her body and "watched her bleed." Taylor allegedly told others that Amanda tried to save herself and pounced on him, upon which he shot her, so that he "would not be scratched." Taylor also said that he saw her struggling but did not help.

Ad

2) Amanda Blackburn was pregnant at the time of her murder

Amanda was pregnant at the time of her murder (Image via Pexels)

As per CBS News, Amanda was 13 weeks pregnant at the time of her murder. Both she and her unborn child died later at the hospital on November 11 after she was removed from life support. This fact in the statement released by the police helped make the murder charges against the accused more grave.

Ad

3) The attackers were involved in a week-long crime series

The attackers had already committed several crimes (Image via Pexels)

The men who killed Amanda Blackburn were involved in a series of armed robberies in Indianapolis. Within eight days, the accused had committed at least two other burglaries, an armed rape, and another murder, according to CBS News. Prosecutors claimed that all the victims seemed to be at the wrong place at the wrong time instead of being specifically targeted.

Ad

4) Amanda Blackburn's young son was home at the time of the attack

Amanda's son was at home during the attack (Image via Pexels)

The 1-year-old son of Amanda Blackburn and Davy Blackburn was home when the attack occurred. According to CBS News, he was sleeping in his crib upstairs while the offenders entered the house and shot Amanda. Police investigations confirmed that the baby was unharmed, but his presence was reported in official reports.

Ad

5) DNA evidence and stolen items led to the identification of the accused

Several evidence left behind helped identify the accused (Representative image via Pexels)

According to CBS News, police identified the accused with the help of DNA evidence, surveillance camera footage, and physical evidence from other crime scenes. Two of the accused had used Amanda Blackburn's debit card at an ATM, and items stolen from their home were recovered at a nearby location. All these facts, along with statements and witness information, helped the police strengthen their case.

Ad

According to AP News, Larry Taylor was sentenced to 86 years in prison for his role in the murder of Amanda Blackburn. Jalen Watson and Deano Gordon pleaded guilty to lesser charges under consent and cooperated with the prosecution, receiving 49 years and 30 years, respectively. Their convictions ended a case that shocked the Indianapolis community and attracted national attention.

On the Case With Paula Zahn is available for streaming on HBO Max and Apple TV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suryansh Saraswat Suryansh Saraswat is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from the Asian Academy of Film and Television. Additionally, he has a one-year diploma in Electronic Media and a three-year diploma in Dramatic Arts.



Prior to Sportskeeda, Suryansh worked as a Hindi writer at Pocket FM for a year. He also has two years of experience in filmmaking and media content creation, where he developed strong research, scriptwriting, and content production skills.



Suryansh is passionate about the entertainment industry, particularly its ability to unite people and spark conversations through movies, music, reality TV, and celebrity trends. He strives to report accurate, relevant, and ethical information by using reliable sources, cross-checking facts, staying updated, and writing responsibly.



He enjoys reading novels and plays, watching films, and pursuing photography in his free time. He is particularly fascinated by the 90s era, which he considers the golden age of Indian cinema. He especially loves films starring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Know More