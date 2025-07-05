5 Doctor Odyssey questions left unanswered following the show’s cancellation

While ABC's Doctor Odyssey isn't officially canceled, the actors' contracts expired, which may make it unlikely for the show to continue. According to The Hollywood Reporter, ABC insists that the show hasn't been "officially" canceled, which means fans may still hold out hope for the Ryan Murphy medical drama to return at some point.

Ad

But here's where things stand in season 1: Dr. Max Bankman (Joshua Jackson) is on board The Odyssey, a luxury cruise ship, with a skilled medical team that can't help but get into each other's business miles from shore. With a doomed three-way relationship, storms and sharks galore, and unique medical conditions that follow a who-dun-it pattern and a grand reveal, the show had it all.

While one of the major storylines was satisfactorily tied up, many subplots were left loose. With no season 2 announcement to anchor fans, here are five unanswered questions for the Doctor Who characters that need answers.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong to the writer. Spoilers ahead.

Fan theories, sub-plots, and other unanswered questions from Doctor Odyssey

1) Are Avery and Max endgame?

Avery and Max explore a relationship (Image via Instagram/@doctorodyssey)

Avery (Philippa Soo) and Max (Joshua Jackson) have one of the most confusing "will-they-won't-they" storylines in Doctor Odyssey season 1. The entangled love triangle between Avery, Max, and Tristan comes to a tight close after Max confesses to being in love with Avery, and she reciprocates after a tsunami and an earthquake almost took Max away from her.

Ad

In the finale, the couple dances together and promises to make a long-distance relationship work as Avery heads off to pursue her MD, away from The Odyssey. However, given how confused she was throughout the entire season, fans can't help but wonder if Max is her final choice and if the couple will survive the trials of a relationship where they aren't always confined to a ship together.

One of the highlights of Avery's confession is her concern that she will stop prioritizing herself if she chooses a relationship, and Max reassures her that he will support her dreams regardless. This almost feels like a foreshadowing of the rocky waters the couple might hit in the future, but now, fans might never know.

Ad

2) Will Tristan and Vivian give their relationship another go?

Laura Harrier plays Vivian (Image via YouTube/ABC)

In the doomed-from-the-start love triangle, Tristan (Sean Teale) was the runner-up. He silently accepts that Avery chose Max in the end, stating that he doesn't want to chase after unavailable women, even though he begrudgingly patches things up with Max. But fans saw the repercussions of the rejection in the two-part season finale.

Ad

In his tryst to get over Avery, Tristan and the onboard chef, Vivian, had hit it off in episode 4 (Wellness Week). The couple didn't last long, in part due to Avery's jealousy, but in the end, Tristan doesn't get his happily ever after.

With no news of a Doctor Odyssey season 2, fans may not get to see Tristan find his way with romance and get over Avery. Vivian was also not seen aboard The Odyssey afterward, leaving fans wondering what Tristan's future would look like.

Ad

3) What happens to Tristan's struggles with alcoholism?

Tristan succumbs to alcoholism (Image via Instagram/@doctorodyssey)

The two-part season finale of Doctor Odyssey introduced a delayed plot point for Tristan, where he succumbs to alcohol after being heartbroken over Avery's decision. He shows up during one of the most horrifying events aboard--two earthquakes and a tsunami--hungover and has to tap out of triage duty as a result. Even Avery is upset with him over the lack of timing.

Ad

Had the sobriety and struggles with alcoholism angle been introduced early on, Tristan's storyline could've seen a more conclusive end. Now, fans are left with more questions than answers, and might never know if he gets the better of his addiction issues. The unexplored potential of his storyline is one of the biggest misses of Doctor Odyssey.

4) What will happen to Captain Massey's job?

The captain's future might be uncertain (Image via YouTube/ABC)

The two-part finale of Doctor Odyssey was eventful for everyone, including the ship's captain, Robert Massey (Don Johnson). He had to navigate the ship during a literal tsunami and made decisions that went against protocol. When he was asked to leave Max and the stranded survivors behind as protocol dictated, Captain Massey refused, instead going back for them.

Ad

The corporation in charge of the luxury cruise ship ousted him as Captain of The Odyssey, but with protests from the crew, who claim that they would follow their captain wherever he goes, Massey is reinstated at the helm. However, are things ever that simple in the real world? Can the power of friendship and camaraderie truly be enough to keep the Captain's job out of danger?

His future might still be uncertain, but fans might have to wait a long time, or forget about it if Doctor Odyssey never returns for a season 2.

Ad

5) Will the 'throuple' angle ever be explored again?

The trio's escapades remain unanswered (Image via Instagram/@doctorodyssey)

One of those "Will they go there?" moments in Doctor Odyssey occurred in episode 6 (I Always Cry At Weddings). After watching Avery's confusion in choosing between Max and Tristan, the trio came to an arrangement that included all three of them exploring a relationship together.

Ad

It was a daring move for a show to choose that road instead of the usual love triangle route, but that ship sank before it could leave the deck. Max and Tristan realize they are too at odds with each other to pursue anything romantic with the same woman. They come to the same realization: They want a monogamous relationship with only Avery.

Avery tries to patch things up, but it eventually falls through. However, the show dipped its toes in seemingly untouched waters, and fans can't help but wonder if they will ever reopen that storyline, given how fast things change on board The Odyssey.

Ad

Watch all episodes of Doctor Odyssey on ABC and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pooja Kumar Pooja Kumar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a bachelor's degree in Electronic Media, which deepened her understanding of the entertainment industry.



With over six years of experience, Pooja has worked as a copywriter at Social Panga and as a part-time editor and social media manager at Revolutionaries. She has won five awards for best digital marketing campaigns during her tenure at Social Panga.



Pooja is passionate about crafting engaging and relatable content. She believes in thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring accuracy by cross-referencing multiple reputable sources. She also avoids reliance on AI-generated material, preferring an authentic and personal writing style.



A devoted fan of the K-pop group Seventeen, Pooja admires their amazing performances, kindness, and humor. One of her most cherished memories is traveling to Bangkok in December 2023 to experience their live concert with thousands of fans, a moment she would relive if given the chance to travel back in time. Beyond writing, Pooja enjoys weightlifting, boxing, yoga, and reading. She also finds joy in watching K-dramas, listening to music, and the occasional nap. Know More