5 harrowing details about Matt Garcia’s murder ahead of Who Killed the Councilman? on ID

On September 1, 2008, 22-year-old City Councilman Matt Garcia was shot and killed in Fairfield, California. Garcia, who was elected at age 21, was the youngest member of council in the city's history and one of the youngest statewide.

He was known for his community development and youth outreach programs. The incident occurred while Garcia was visiting a friend in the Cordelia neighborhood. He was shot in the back of the head and subsequently died.

The investigation determined that Garcia was shot due to mistaken identity. The shooter, Henry Don Williams, mistook Garcia for a different person. Combs denied recognizing Garcia, but Williams opened fire. Both were later arrested and convicted of murder, as per reports.

The show, Who Killed the Councilman? sheds light on Garcia's death and the investigation, and is set to air on May 24, 2025, on Investigation Discovery.

Five shocking facts about Matt Garcia's murder

This case is about the murder of a California public representative, whose investigation and judicial process revealed several important facts.

1) Murder by mistaken identity

Matt Garcia's murder (Representative image via Pexels)

According to SFGATE, Matt Garcia was not involved in any criminal activity, yet he was shot because the attacker mistook him for someone else. Henry Don Williams wanted revenge for his friend Gene Allen Combs, who was cheated on in a $50 meth deal. Combs said Garcia was not that person, but Williams opened fire.

2) Shootout in a residential area

Shootout (Representative photo via Pexels)

According to the same source, the shooting took place in the Cordelia area of Fairfield, a residential area. Garcia was visiting his friend. Williams shot him from about 50 yards away, hitting him in the back of the head. After the shooting, he fled in a midsize American car.

3) Giving life through organ donation

Organ donation (Representative photo via Pexels)

As per SFGATE, when doctors declared Garcia brain-dead, his family donated his organs as per his wish. His lungs, kidneys, heart, liver, and pancreas were transplanted to needy patients. This act gave many people a new life.

4) Convictions

Convictions (Representative photo via Pexels)

Henry Don Williams was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to 50 years to life. Gene Allen Combs was sentenced to 15 years to life for second-degree murder. Both were convicted of murders resulting from a minor drug dispute and mistaken identity.

5) Community response and Garcia's legacy

Garcia's legacy (Representative image via Pexels)

According to Fox 2, after Garcia's death, 'The Matt Garcia Foundation' was established in his name to continue the work he was doing for the community. The foundation organizes programs such as gun buybacks to reduce violence and promote safety. His acts of service continue to inspire the community today.

This case highlights several important issues from the point of view of law and order, community safety, and judicial punishment. The facts given above include those aspects related to the incident, which bring out the seriousness of the case and the process involved.

Although Matt Garcia's death was premature, his legacy lives on through The Matt Garcia Foundation and the community work he started.

To find out more about this case, viewers can watch Who Killed the Councilman? which will air on Investigation Discovery, on May 24, 2025, at 10 pm ET.

