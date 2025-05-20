5 chilling details about Michael Munson's murder ahead of All Access PD: Grand Rapids on ID

The upcoming episode of All Access PD: Grand Rapids centers on the fatal shooting of Michael Munson, a 32-year-old aspiring rapper who was found wounded inside his crashed vehicle at a residential intersection in Grand Rapids. It is set to premiere on May 20, 2025, on Investigation Discovery at 10 PM ET.

The shooting occurred in broad daylight on September 6, 2024. Munson later succumbed to his injuries, and the Kent County Medical Examiner ruled the case a homicide. Evidence collected at the scene—including drugs and cash—led investigators to explore possible motives tied to illicit activity.

Witnesses reported seeing a grey Dodge Charger fleeing the area, a vehicle later linked to another shooting, suggesting a broader criminal pattern. The episode, titled Tethered, follows how detectives followed these early leads to connect the two incidents.

Despite the public nature of the attack, Michael Munson’s murder remains unsolved. As investigators renew calls for community assistance, All Access PD: Grand Rapids offers a closer look at one of the city’s most unsettling unsolved cases. The GRPD’s approach, including partnering with a TV series, indicates that they recognize the need for public engagement to solve these crimes.

5 key details about Michael Munson's murder explored

Munson’s killing presents a case shaped by daylight violence, potential drug-related motives, and a key vehicle lead. Below are five core details driving the investigation.

1) Michael Munson was ambushed in his car during daylight traffic

Michael Munson was found with multiple gunshot wounds after crashing his vehicle near 10th Street NW and Turner Avenue NW around 1:00 PM on September 6, 2024. As reported by WWMT on September 13, 2024, he was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died five days later. The Kent County Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide caused by gunfire.

2) Police found drugs and cash at the scene

Grand Rapids detectives recovered an undisclosed amount of cash and narcotics from inside Munson’s vehicle. This discovery raised the possibility of a drug deal gone wrong or a robbery. As reported by FOX 17 on March 22, 2025, police confirmed that the presence of these items pointed to a potential motive.

3) A grey Dodge Charger became the focus of the investigation

Witnesses told police they saw individuals fleeing the area in a grey Dodge Charger immediately after the shooting. As per FOX 17 news, “Witnesses flee in a grey Charger.” The same car was later linked to another shooting, raising the likelihood of a repeat offender or connected crimes.

4) Munson had recently returned home from prison

Michael Munson, also known as Mikey North, had been home for less than three months after serving a seven-year sentence for weapons charges in Kent County. He had reentered the community and was focused on reviving his music career—making his sudden death all the more tragic and complex.

Another broader implication involves Munson’s background. He was a man who had paid his debt for prior crimes and was trying to restart his life.

5) Witness silence continues to obstruct the case

Despite the shooting occurring in a residential area during daylight hours, very few witnesses have come forward. Grand Rapids Police Detective Kathleen Roszkowski told FOX 17, in a report dated December 19, 2024:

“We believe there are additional witnesses out there with information that would advance our investigation.”

She also added:

"No matter how insignificant it may seem, please reach out to GRPD or provide tips anonymously through Silent Observer. Help us get justice for Michael and closure for his family and loved ones."

This lack of cooperation has hindered progress even months after the incident.

