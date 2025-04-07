All Access PD: Grand Rapids- Release date & time, where to watch, and more

The first episode of All Access PD: Grand Rapids, titled Fight Club, is set to premiere on the Investigation Discovery Channel on April 8, 2025, at 10 pm EST. The series highlights crime and investigations in Michigan, the city of Grand Rapids.

The first episode, Fight Club, follows the tragic murder of 15-year-old Milli Penn and the investigation, where police and detectives launch a manhunt to catch the killer. Camera crews accompany the police officers every day, with cameras installed in squad cars and in every corner of a police station.

During the investigation, the police discover that this murder may be connected to a local fight club. There are rumors among people that the shooter might be a minor boy, possibly involved in this secret fight club.

All Access PD: Grand Rapids will premiere a new episode every week at 10 pm EST on Investigation Discovery.

Where to watch All Access PD: Grand Rapids? Explored

All Access PD: Grand Rapids can be exclusively watched on Investigation Discovery when it premieres on April 8, 2025, at 10 PM EST. Viewers will be able to tune in for the new episodes every Tuesday.

The episodes will also be available on the Max app the following day. However, to watch the show, viewers will require a valid Max subscription. If you already have a valid subscription, then the show will be available to you at no further cost.

Interested viewers can purchase Max's Basic (with ads) at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, Standard (no ads) at $16.99 per month or $169.99 per year, and Premium at $20.99 per month.

Here is the list of All Access PD: Grand Rapids' upcoming episodes:

Episode Date Time Fight Club Tuesday, April 8 10 PM EST The Twins Tuesday, April 15 10 PM EST Party Bus Tuesday, April 22 10 PM EST Cemetery Tuesday, April 29 10 PM EST No Excuse Tuesday, May 6 10 PM EST The Girl on The Scooter Tuesday, May 13 10 PM EST Patrol Tuesday, May 20 10 PM EST Tethered Tuesday, May 27 10 PM EST

What is All Access PD: Grand Rapids all about? Explored

Investigation Discovery: All about the show (Image via Pexels)

According to TV Everyday, All Access PD: Grand Rapids is a documentary series that follows the operations of the Grand Rapids Police Department in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The show features police officers in their daily duties, investigative processes, and case-solving strategies. Cameras are installed in squad cars, throughout the police station, and in the field to capture every moment of their work.

Each episode of the series focuses on a different criminal case, including murders, shootings, domestic violence, and other criminal incidents. Police officers investigate these cases by collecting evidence and questioning suspects. Some cases have no witnesses, while others have new twists and turns.

The series also follows the police team, showing their strategies, investigation of the scene, and interactions with the public. Some episodes highlight in-depth investigations of special cases, such as the Party Bus case, the Twin Brothers case, and the murder case of a teenage girl.

All Access PD: Grand Rapids will air a new episode every week, each focusing on a different criminal case. Viewers will get to see how police officers work in high-pressure situations, how they gather clues, and what strategies they use to catch criminals. The show will give an inside look at the hard work, dedication, and challenges of the police department.

It will include real-time investigations, crime scene analysis, and suspect tracking. The series will document the step-by-step procedures followed by law enforcement while handling different types of cases in the city of Grand Rapids.

The show is coming with its first episode on April 8, 2025, on Investigation Discovery at 10 PM EST.

