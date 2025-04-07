How did Jason David Frank die? Details explored ahead of Hollywood Demons on ID

Jason David Frank was one of the biggest stars in the Power Rangers franchise who left fans across the world heartbroken when he committed suicide in November 2022 at the age of 49.

David Frank was a mixed martial artist and also an actor who rose to fame playing Tommy Oliver, the original Green Ranger in the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers franchise.

Three years later, Investigation Discovery’s six-part series, Hollywood Demons, which explores the dark side of fame, is bringing to us the story of Jason David Frank.

Tonight's episode of the series delves into the life of the actor and how he struggled with addiction and deep emotional turmoil, especially after his brother's suicide in 2001 at age 29.

Who is Jason David Frank?

Jason David Frank was an American actor and mixed martial artist, who is known worldwide for his role as Tommy Oliver in the Power Rangers television franchise. The actor was born in Covina, California, and had an older brother named Erik Frank, who also appeared in Power Rangers Zeo as Tommy Oliver's long-lost brother David Trueheart.

Eric died by suicide in 2001 which left Jason devastated. On November 20, 2022, Jason David Frank too took his own life.

Frank was staying at a Texas hotel with his wife, Tammie Frank at that time.

In the docuseries, Frank's wife Tammie recalls how the two had gone to a country bar that evening and were having a great time when all of a sudden she was hit with the tragic news of her husband's death.

Tammie recalls how they returned to their room that evening and were talking:

“We were talking, and he was like, ‘I’m going to go shower, I love you.”

She said that she headed out the door to find some snacks and when she returned, the door was locked. Tammie banged on the door but there was no answer and she went to the reception where the desk staff called the police.

Officers broke into their room and found Frank dead inside the bathroom. He was found with a cord around his neck and multiple drugs were also detected in his system. The actor did not leave behind any note explaining his decision.

The news of his death devastated Tammie and his children, sons Hunter and Jacob and daughters Skye and Jenna. It also left his friends, fans, and former colleagues shocked.

However, only one person may have known why Jason David Frank took his life.

Frank's fellow Power Ranger, Jason Faunt, said in the ID docuseries that his longtime friend told him something before he died which he believed may have triggered his decision to commit suicide. He said:

“He pulled me aside and he just revealed to me something that had happened. The conversations that we had — some of them I'm gonna keep to myself. But I will tell you this, he was really struggling with some stuff and I think that that's when I realized there was something else at play here that I hadn't seen before.”

However, Faust clarified that what he said did not have anything to do with the Power Rangers or his wife.

Catch all about Jason David Frank today Monday, April 7, at 9 PM on the ID docuseries, Hollywood Demons: Dark Side of the Power Rangers.

