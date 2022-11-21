After the internet reeled in rumors concerning actor Jason David Frank on Sunday, November 20, a representative for the actor confirmed that he has unfortunately passed away.
Jason David Frank was an American actor and mixed martial artist, whose claim to fame was starring as the Green Ranger in the original Power Rangers franchise.
He played Tommy Oliver in the hit series Mighty Morphin Power Rangers from 1993 to 1996. While Frank starred as that character for only 14 episodes, he brought in a large fan base, so much so, that the show's producers brought him back as the white ranger and the new leader of the group for the series thereafter.
Fans pay tribute to Jason David Frank
Frank's family are yet to release a statement, however his trainer and close friend Mike Bronzoulis shared the unfortunate news on his Facebook profile. It is uncertain what the cause of his death is, and there have been no reports of any underlying illness as of yet.
However, rumors have been going around claiming that the actor died by suicide.
Frank was 49 years old at the time of his death. He is survived by sons Hunter and Jason and a daughter, Skye, whom he shared with his first wife Shawna Frank, who divorced him in 2001. He married Tammy Frank in 2003, and they had a daughter, Jenna. However, she filed for divorce in 2022.
Following the confirmation of Frank's death, fans who grew up watching and idolizing the Green Ranger took to Twitter to pour their love for their beloved superhero and send condolences to his family. Many opened up about how inspired they were by Frank, calling him their childhood hero.
One user @caiocpr1 took the opportunity to quote Jason David Frank's final goodbye, which he said on the show before exiting. The end of the show has the entire Power Rangers team uniting their fists in a circle as their team leader bids them farewell and laudes them for their services to the universe. The quote states:
“Thank you Rangers. You’ve done a great service to the entire universe… I guess it’s time to say goodbye again. May the power protect you all.”
Frank is not the first Power Ranger to have an early death. Vietnamese actress Thuy Tran, who was famous for playing the Yellow Ranger in the same series, died in a tragic car accident in 2001. She was only 27 years old at the time.
Interestingly enough, the two actors auditioned and landed their respective roles at the same time. As fans mourned the loss of Jason David Frank, they also celebrated the two Rangers' reunion in death.