After the internet reeled in rumors concerning actor Jason David Frank on Sunday, November 20, a representative for the actor confirmed that he has unfortunately passed away.

Frank played several roles in the Power Rangers franchise (image via Twitter/BritishViper)

Jason David Frank was an American actor and mixed martial artist, whose claim to fame was starring as the Green Ranger in the original Power Rangers franchise.

He played Tommy Oliver in the hit series Mighty Morphin Power Rangers from 1993 to 1996. While Frank starred as that character for only 14 episodes, he brought in a large fan base, so much so, that the show's producers brought him back as the white ranger and the new leader of the group for the series thereafter.

Fans pay tribute to Jason David Frank

Frank's family are yet to release a statement, however his trainer and close friend Mike Bronzoulis shared the unfortunate news on his Facebook profile. It is uncertain what the cause of his death is, and there have been no reports of any underlying illness as of yet.

However, rumors have been going around claiming that the actor died by suicide.

Frank was 49 years old at the time of his death. He is survived by sons Hunter and Jason and a daughter, Skye, whom he shared with his first wife Shawna Frank, who divorced him in 2001. He married Tammy Frank in 2003, and they had a daughter, Jenna. However, she filed for divorce in 2022.

Following the confirmation of Frank's death, fans who grew up watching and idolizing the Green Ranger took to Twitter to pour their love for their beloved superhero and send condolences to his family. Many opened up about how inspired they were by Frank, calling him their childhood hero.

One user @caiocpr1 took the opportunity to quote Jason David Frank's final goodbye, which he said on the show before exiting. The end of the show has the entire Power Rangers team uniting their fists in a circle as their team leader bids them farewell and laudes them for their services to the universe. The quote states:

“Thank you Rangers. You’ve done a great service to the entire universe… I guess it’s time to say goodbye again. May the power protect you all.”

Caio @caiocpr1

You’re done a great service to the entire universe…



I guess it’s time to say goodbye again.

May the power protect you all.”



RIP Jason David Frank 🥺 “Thank you RangersYou’re done a great service to the entire universe…I guess it’s time to say goodbye again.May the power protect you all.”RIP Jason David Frank “Thank you RangersYou’re done a great service to the entire universe…I guess it’s time to say goodbye again.May the power protect you all.”RIP Jason David Frank 😭🥺😢 https://t.co/MCz3PN8UWt

BossLogic @Bosslogic Rest in peace Jason David Frank

Just talking to you a few weeks back... This is heartbreaking



My condolences to the family.... Rest in peace Jason David FrankJust talking to you a few weeks back... This is heartbreakingMy condolences to the family....

I Got Time Today @BigHeadRell100 🏿 🏿 🏿 we all wanted to be this man Jason David Frank RIP🏿 we all wanted to be this man Jason David Frank RIP 🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿 we all wanted to be this man Jason David Frank https://t.co/cco1MvjxzW

BigMacGuruMan🔞 @BigMacGuruMan1

rest in peace Jason David Frank and long live the original green ranger and white ranger and red ranger and black ranger 🏾🕊🥲 He’s has left behind a legacy and 4 kids Who are probably devastated right now because your dad is gone I couldn't imagine what they're feeling right nowrest in peace Jason David Frank and long live the original green ranger and white ranger and red ranger and black ranger🏾🕊🥲 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… He’s has left behind a legacy and 4 kids Who are probably devastated right now because your dad is gone I couldn't imagine what they're feeling right nowrest in peace Jason David Frank and long live the original green ranger and white ranger and red ranger and black ranger🙏🏾🕊🥲 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/zPv0VsH4sH

Fenrir the ice wolf @Fenrirtheicewo1



He was a fun part of a my childhood, a hero for me growing up. I hope he's at peace.



Rest In Peace Jason David Frank... you will be missed. Damn... I can't believe it.He was a fun part of a my childhood, a hero for me growing up. I hope he's at peace.Rest In Peace Jason David Frank... you will be missed. Damn... I can't believe it.He was a fun part of a my childhood, a hero for me growing up. I hope he's at peace.Rest In Peace Jason David Frank... you will be missed. 😔 https://t.co/LSssXLfHpL

Geekdom101 @EmperorBigD This Jason David Frank news has me shook. I don't even know what to say. I hope its NOT true and just misinformation or something.



Out of respect for the family, I deleted it until a news company confirms it.



I was just in shock, and still am. This Jason David Frank news has me shook. I don't even know what to say. I hope its NOT true and just misinformation or something.Out of respect for the family, I deleted it until a news company confirms it. I was just in shock, and still am.

It Takes 2 to Toku @ittakes2totoku

He loved his faith.

He loved his fans.



We love the franchise he represented for so long.



RIP Jason David Frank



🤍 🖤 He loved his family.He loved his faith.He loved his fans.We love the franchise he represented for so long.RIP Jason David Frank He loved his family. He loved his faith. He loved his fans. We love the franchise he represented for so long. RIP Jason David Frank ⚡️💚🤍❤️🖤⚡️

Frank is not the first Power Ranger to have an early death. Vietnamese actress Thuy Tran, who was famous for playing the Yellow Ranger in the same series, died in a tragic car accident in 2001. She was only 27 years old at the time.

Interestingly enough, the two actors auditioned and landed their respective roles at the same time. As fans mourned the loss of Jason David Frank, they also celebrated the two Rangers' reunion in death.

